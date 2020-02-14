Michael Fabiano's 2020 Man Crush List

It's that time of the year when love is in the air. The card stores are an explosion of red and pink hearts with little dudes in diapers shooting arrows. Flower bouquets are everywhere. I'm also guessing that dating website subscriptions go up around this time, as single folks are looking to find love. Well, I've been looking for love too. But I ain't talkin' 'bout that kind of "love." Instead, I'm talking about the love of players who could help me win a championship in the world of fantasy football.