Michael F. Florio's Week 6 fantasy football sleepers

There are four teams on bye this week, with three of them ranking in the top seven in points per game. Why is that important? Because we are going to be without a lot of notable fantasy players this week, making sleepers more important than ever so far this season. The running back position is being hit hard this week and if you need to look to your bench or perhaps waiver wire to find a starter, ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ is an option for you. Edmonds has a favorable matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game to RBs this season (126.2). But the matchup is just part of it, as Edmonds has been seeing more opportunity as of late. He played a season-high 45% of the snaps last week. He has seen at least six targets and five catches in each of his last two games. ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ has six targets on the season. Edmonds scored 20 fantasy points and has topped 15 in two straight games., Drake hasn't scored 15 fantasy points in a game this season. This game has the potential to be one of the higher scoring matchups this weekend and if that is the case, it could mean Edmonds sees another six-plus targets this week. It's getting to the point where he is looking like the top fantasy option in Arizona's backfield.

Here are more Week 6 sleepers!

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

Fitzpatrick is currently the QB7 on the season (QB10 in points per game) and has scored over 21 fantasy points in four straight games. That includes throwing for over 300 in three of those games. He threw multiple TDs in three, as well. This week, he faces a Jets defense that allowed over 26 fantasy points to Josh Allen and ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ this season. The Jets have already allowed eight passing TDs and two rushing to QBs and Fitzmagic has been on one of his classic hot streaks. Ride the hot hand and get top 10 QB production out of him this week.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins and the Vikings get the gift that is a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed over 29 fantasy points to a QB in three games this season. In the other two games, they gave up 21 fantasy points to ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ and nearly 29 fantasy points combined between ﻿Nick Foles﻿ and ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿. On the season, they have allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs (30.14) and are tied for most passing TDs allowed (15). Cousins is not someone to start weekly, but this week he is in play.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Bucs