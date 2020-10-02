Michael F. Florio's Week 4 fantasy football sleepers

CeeDee Lamb was in a prime spot to have a monster game last week against the Seattle Seahawks and he flopped. Well, maybe that is being too harsh as he did score 11.6 fantasy points, but that was far from the day I thought he'd have. I blame Cedrick Wilson scoring the two long TDs from the slot that I thought Lamb would score. But if you are sitting here and thinking of benching Lamb this week, I would advise against it. He has another strong matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

On the season the Browns have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to WRs (42.23), which includes over 175 receiving yards each game and five total TDs already. But if you are still not sold on the matchup, the Browns have also allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to slot WRs (23.93). Lamb has ran a team-high 86 percent of his routes from the slot. He's also scored double-digit fantasy points each week showing that he has a safe floor and we haven't really seen what the ceiling looks like yet. This could be the week he breaks out and shows us why so many people were excited to see him play in the NFL. Lamb is a very high upside WR3 this week.

Here are some more Week 4 sleepers!

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

Don't look now but Ryan Fitzpatrick has scored at least 24 fantasy points in each of his last two games. He has a great chance of continuing that trend this week against the Seahawks who are allowing an average of 439.7 passing yards per game to QBs. You do not need me to tell you that is a lot of yards. Seattle is also allowing the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season at 28.65 per game. This could be a game where the Dolphins are chasing points as Russell Wilson and that offense is on such a roll right now. If that is the case, Fitzpatrick has a good chance to top 300 yards for a second time this season and throw multiple touchdown passes for a third straight game. Maybe he can run another in this week and really help his fantasy managers! Fitzpatrick is a borderline QB1 this week and I would start him over Drew Brees﻿, Tom Brady and Carson Wentz﻿. He's also a strong replacement if you lost Ben Roethlisberger or Ryan Tannehill﻿.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

The Browns have won two games in a row but it hasn't translated to fantasy points for Baker Mayfield as he still hasn't scored 16 fantasy points in a game this season. That is largely because the Browns have not asked Mayfield to throw much in those games. He's attempted just 23 passes in each of those wins and when you have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt it makes sense to rely on the backs. But this week they may be chasing points against the Cowboys high powered offense. It also doesn't hurt that Dallas has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season (25.27). I am expecting Mayfield to throw more this week and that should lead to more fantasy points in this favorable matchup. He is a solid QB2 and a nice replacement if you lost Roethlisberger or Tannehill.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

Myles Gaskin has scored 14 fantasy points in each of his last two games showing that he has a pretty safe floor. But what you really have to love is that he had 27 touches in Week 3. That is huge volume and it has kind of gone under the radar. I am not expecting him to get 22 carries this week, as I expect the Dolphins won't be playing most of the game with a two-score lead like in Week 3. But, even if they are trailing, Gaskin has fantasy appeal as he was targeted five times against the Jaguars, a season high for Gaskin and any Dolphins RB. This backfield has been his since Week 1, as he has played over 60 percent of the snaps in every game but that number reached 75 in Week 3. The one knock is Jordan Howard is taking the goal line carries, but Gaskin is seeing the volume to warrant him as a flex option each week right now.

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

Zack Moss faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (44.5). The Raiders have allowed a league-high seven touchdowns to backs this season. That bodes well for Moss, who leads the Bills RBs with three carries and one target inside the five-yard line. Moss has a strong chance of scoring in this dream matchup. He missed Week 3 which led to him being available in more than half of NFL fantasy leagues. He is a name to check out the availability of on the waiver wire if you lost Derrick Henry or James Conner this weekend.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Brian Hill emerged in Week 3 as the top backup option for Todd Gurley﻿. Hill played a season-high 38 percent of the snaps and has been second in snaps among Falcons RBs all season. Gurley has continued to be the Falcons top option on the ground, but he has seen just two targets in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Hill has seen five targets in that span. He also saw nine carries last week. The targets are the big thing as the Packers have allowed the third-most receptions per game to RBs (8.3). Hill is a deeper league sleeper this week and a player I would still like to stash on my bench even if I do not have to start him. Gurley's knee concerns will never go away and if Hill can continue to carve out a role, especially in the passing game, he will have value in fantasy.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

I spoke up Fitzpatrick earlier but I also like his weapons this week. Preston Williams has been tough to trust so far this season in fantasy, but if there was ever a week to use him, it's this one. Seattle is allowing 73.2 fantasy PPG to WRs this season – no other team is even allowing 50 per game to the position. They've also allowed 378.7 receiving yards per game – while no other team is at 250. There is no better matchup for receivers right now and if the Dolphins are trailing and throwing more than normal then it should only lead to more targets, especially in the red zone, for Williams. His teammate, Isaiah Ford, is another sleeper in this one.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

It's been a rough start to the season for ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, but this week could be the week he starts to turn it around. Landry is a player that is going to rely on volume to put up fantasy points and with the Browns throwing just 23 times in each of the last two games, the opportunity to rack up catches simply hasn't been there. But that should change this week as the Browns will need to put up points to compete with the Cowboys. Dallas has also allowed the second-most fantasy PPG (48.37) to WRs this season. If you have Landry and aren't considering him this week, well then, you probably never will.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ has finished with at least four catches and 50 yards in every game, which is a safe floor for a tight end. He comes with a much higher ceiling this week against a Saints defense that has allowed the most fantasy PPG to TEs (27.33). That includes a league high 96.7 receiving yards per game and four TDs to the position. Hockenson is a TE1 you can start with confidence this week, especially if you lost out on ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿.

Rams DEF

The Giants have lost a lot of talent on offense as they are without superstar RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿. They've also scored just 12.7 fantasy PPG this season, which is only ahead of the Jets entering Week 4. The Giants are also averaging 2.3 giveaways per game, which is tied for the second most in the NFL. There is an opportunity for the Rams to rack up a ton of fantasy points in this one and they are an absolute must start option that you can nab off the waiver wire.