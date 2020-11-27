Michael F. Florio's Week 12 fantasy football sleepers

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ has failed to throw for 250 yards in three straight games, so perhaps I should learn to stop expecting production for the Eagles. And I would, if they were playing any team besides the Seahawks. Seattle has been burned by receivers all season long, so even after receiving a bunch of tweets about dropping the Eagles pass catchers, I am advocating both ﻿Travis Fulgham﻿ and ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ as sleepers this week! On the season, Seattle is giving up 54.99 fantasy PPG to wide receivers, that is the most in the NFL and it's not close. No other team is issuing 45 fantasy PPG to WRs. In fact, since 2000, they are the only team to allow over 46 fantasy PPG to the position. They have also allowed 259.7 receiving yards per game to receivers, the most since 2000-- no other team has allowed 225. This is not just a good matchup, it's the best WR matchup in the last 20 years. I understand the hesitancy to play any Eagles, but can you really ignore a matchup this good?

Fulgham has had down games the last two weeks, but prior to that was a great fantasy asset, scoring over 12 fantasy points in five straight. While he disappointed last week, he still led the Eagles with seven targets. He has also seen ﻿James Bradberry﻿ and poor Cleveland weather the last two weeks that have contributed to his struggles. Reagor has seen at least five targets in three straight games, scoring off eight fantasy points in four consecutive games. Given that Philly will likely have to throw more to keep up with ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ and the Seahawks offense, there should be more opportunity than usual. In a great matchup, that is enough to keep them in play in Week 12. Both are WR3 or flex options with a lot of upside.

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

I like his receivers this week, meaning that I like Wentz as a sleeper as well. Wentz has been struggling, scoring less than 15 fantasy points in three straight games. But this is a potential get-right game for Wentz. Do not forget that before the past three games, he had scored over 21 fantasy points in four of five games. So, we know the potential is there for Wentz. But this is more about the matchup as Seattle has allowed the second- most fantasy PPG to QBs (24.45) including a league-high 355.1 passing yards per game. Seattle has already allowed a top-12 QB seven times this season. I do not have Wentz ranked as a QB1 this week, but he is a high-end QB2 with upside.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Jones has been better as of late after a rough start to the season. He has now scored over 20 fantasy points in two of his last four, and over 16 in three of them. The best aspect is that he has been running more -- rushing for over 60 yards in three of his last five games. That additional six points on his passing numbers goes a long way and is why he has been a better fantasy asset as of late. He has a favorable matchup this week against the Bengals, who rank in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs. But the Bengals have allowed 22 passing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL. They also give up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (136.2). He is a QB2 with upside this week and he gets Seattle next week!

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Montgomery struggled in recent weeks before getting hurt, scoring less than 14 fantasy points in four straight games. But he was also seeing volume like he hadn't before. He has at least 14 carries in four straight games and has seen at least five targets in every game, but one since ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿ got injured. He also has a great matchup against the Packers who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (31.39). Montgomery has become a forgotten fantasy asset in his absence, but do not overlook him this week. He is a borderline RB2 with upside in this matchup.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Its been difficult to trust any of the Colts RBs this season, but last week was a big step forward for ﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿. His 26 touches were the most he had in a game since Week 2. He had four targets for just the third time this season and the first time since Week 6. He also played 56% of the snaps. It could just be a one-week thing as we've seen with the Colts, but the second-round pick is trending up and his performance last week hopefully earned some more trust. The Titans have given up 25 fantasy PPG to running backs this season, including 14 touchdowns, tied for the third-most in the NFL. Taylor is a flex option with upside.

Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets

This is purely a deep league sleeper, but Johnson finished Week 11 with six targets. ﻿La'Mical Perine﻿ suffered a high-ankle sprain and that led to Gore getting the groundwork and Johnson being the pass catching back. Gore got the hype on waivers this week, but even with leading the groundwork, his upside is capped. If he doesn't score a TD, he is likely putting up single-digit fantasy points. In PPR leagues, an RB target is worth three times as many fantasy points as a carry. He would not be my top option, but if you need to grab someone off the waiver wire and are currently scratching your head wondering who to add, Johnson's pass game usage makes him a name for you.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Pittman has been trending up the past two weeks, scoring over 15 fantasy points in each of his last two games. I do not love that he just had three targets last week, but he did have over seven in his two previous games. The Colts have been searching for someone to step up as the top target in this passing game and Pittman is looking like that guy. I like his chances to build off his recent performances against the Titans, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to WRs this season (42.66). Pittman had his best game of the season against the Titans, going for 122 yards and nearly 20 fantasy points. He is an upside WR3 this week.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Agholor has been a better weapon than he gets credit for in fantasy. He's scored over 13 fantasy points in five of his last seven games, including over 20 in two of them. He has two dudes in that span, one was due to weather issues in Cleveland and one was just a letdown. But still, there's been more good than bad here as of late. He is also coming off a nine-target performance, which ties his season high. He also had a season-high three targets of 20-plus air yards and three red zone targets. That is big-time volume. Agholor has become everything we hoped ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ would be, and it is time we give him his fantasy due. He is a WR3 with upside. Oh, and he gets the Falcons this week who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG (43.63) and the second-most yards (210.8) to receivers.

Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets

Two Jets in one sleeper article? Insert the what is going on Jim gif here! But in all seriousness, Mims has seen at least seven targets in three of four games. Last week he saw a mind-blowing five targets of 20-plus air yards. Hopefully the Jets continue to air the ball out to the rookie with ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ back. Mims has scored double-digit fantasy points in two straight games. There's potential for him to score points in chunks if he can connect on those downfield targets. He is boom or bust, but he is a upside play for those in deeper leagues.

Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns

Hooper was trending up, scoring double-digit fantasy points in three straight games before he suffered form appendicitis. He hasn't been able to get back on track since returning, but this week against the Jags has the potential to be a get right game. The Jags have given up 14.47 fantasy PPG to tight ends, which is tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. That includes eight touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the league. Tight end has been gross this year and a touchdown is likely all it would take for Hooper to finish as a top 10 tight end. He has even more upside in this favorable matchup.

Seahawks DEF

I know I advised Wentz and the Eagles receivers, and I truly believe it. But that doesn't mean that the Seahawks defense is not a sleepy streamer this week. Look, we know the struggles they have had on defense this year. But the Eagles have given up four sacks per game, the most in the NFL. They also allow two giveaways per game, the third-most in the NFL. Lastly, defenses against the Eagles have finished as a top-10 fantasy defense in all but two games. Last week the Browns were recommended in this article and they finished as the top scoring fantasy defense. The Seahawks are a good streaming options for those still in need of a defense.