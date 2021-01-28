Michael F. Florio's fantasy football top 12 running backs

9. Nick Chubb

Despite missing a month due to injury, Chubb still finished as the RB11 in 2020. He was the RB7 in fantasy PPG. There's a lot of reason to feel good about Chubb heading into 2021, in what should once again be expected to be a run-first Browns offense. Under Kevin Stefanski, Chubb had his best season as a pro, so far. He led the NFL with 5.6 yards per carry (min. 150 carries) and scored a career-high 12 touchdowns, in just 12 games. That led to him averaging a career-high 17.31 fantasy PPG. He is one of the best pure runners in the NFL and on the Browns deserves to be valued as an RB1. My only complaint, and the reason I can not have him higher, is cause of his lack of pass catching. I mean, he had just a four percent target share in 2020, averaging just 1.5 targets per game. I spoke with Ekeler that in PPR an RB target is worth about three times as much as a carry. Kareem Hunt will continue to eat into the passing opportunities here, which limits Chubb's ceiling and makes him more of a low-end RB1.

10. D'Andre Swift

Get excited for second-year runners in 2021! Swift's rookie season was interrupted due to injury, but he showed us enough that I have no doubts he can compete at a high level in the NFL. He played just 37 percent of the snaps this past season, but still finished as the RB15 in PPG. He scored 10 touchdowns in just 13 games, finished in the top 10 among RBs in catches per game (3.5) and was 11th among RBs in receiving yards (357). But there was a point last season where the Lions said Swift would be the starter and get the bulk of the work. Well, in that game, he went on to put up a season-high 149 yards, going for over 25 fantasy points. He then suffered an injury and missed some time, but do not overlook that game. Also, he now has Anthony Lynn as his OC, which bodes well for Swift. In Lynn's four years with the Chargers, 26 percent of passes and 41 percent of touches went to running backs, both toward the top of the list during that span. The best part? Swift may not actually go off the board as an RB1 in drafts.

11. James Robinson

This likely seems low for a back that just finished as the RB7 in total points and RB5 in PPG. There was so much to like about Robinson in 2020 – he scored double-digit fantasy points in every game, he averaged 101 scrimmage yards per game, sixth-most of all RBs, and saw 20.6 touches per game. He clearly showed he can play at this level and will be an early round pick in fantasy drafts, after being an unknown all summer last year. There will be even more reason to get excited about him with Urban Meyers as the head coach and likely Trevor Lawrence at the helm. But, prior to getting injured, Robinson did see 87 percent of the Jaguars' touches last year. My podcast co-host Marcas Grant made a great point, every backup RB the Jags had last year had something go wrong for them. Ryquell Armstead missed the season due to COVID, Devine Ozigbo missed a lot of time due to injury and Chris Thompson both missed time and was ineffective. The Jaguars very well may invest in a second running back to help spell Robinson and keep him fresh all season long. That would eat into Robinson's fantasy production, but he should still very much so be valued as an RB1.

12. Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott… as the RB12? That would have been wild any season of his career, even when he was a rookie. And I get some will be skeptical. First, let me give you the argument that the Zeke defenders will give you. In games with Dak Prescott, he averaged 23.14 fantasy PPG, compared to 11.8 without Prescott. But, it's not just as simple as that, as Zeke has been declining in recent years. First, his rushing yards per game have decreased every year he's been in the NFL, hitting a new low at 65.3 in 2020. He also posted a career low yards before contact (1.88), but before you blame that on not having Dak or the injuries to the offensive line, just know that it was even lower in the first five weeks at just 1.79. I am not saying Zeke cannot bounce back with a healthy team around him and look like a top-five running back again. But, seeing the decline in his performance, tied to the fact that he has 1,654 touches in five seasons, an average of 331 per season, it could just be wear and tear catching up to him. I also fear that to keep Zeke fresh, the Cowboys will use Tony Pollard more in 2021 than prior seasons. Pollard has shown he can play at a highly effective level in this league. All of these concerns are enough for me to have Zeke as a low-end RB1.

Bonus: 13. Cam Akers

I had to go one deeper in order to include my guy Akers on the list. Akers came into 2020 with a lot of hype and then sputtered out the gate. He was part of a trio of backs getting work in the Rams backfield and then missed time due to injury. But he showed down the stretch why so many were excited about him, averaging 14.0 fantasy points from Week 12 through 17, good enough to be the RB18 in that span. He also topped 80 yards in six of his last seven games, and scored a TD in five of his final eight, playoffs included. And in the playoffs, when it matters most, he played 82 percent of the snaps for the Rams. That to me shows that he has taken over as the lead back and clearly is the one that Sean McVay trusts the most. I think Akers will start off in the third round of drafts and potentially climb to be as high as an early second rounder, maybe even a late first-round pick in some drafts come late-August. But, he is someone I am very excited about heading into the 2021 season.

Just Missed: Josh Jacobs, Antonio Gibson, J.K. Dobbins, Miles Sanders, Clyde-Edwards Helaire