Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 RBs

10) Alvin Kamara as a backend RB1 would have seemed crazy in the years leading up to 2022. But last season, his first without Drew Brees﻿, Kamara finished as the RB8. He was the RB6 in fantasy PPG and has never finished worst than ninth at the position. There was plenty to like with Kamara in 2022 -- he averaged a career-high 22 touches per game and once again topped 17 fantasy PPG for the fifth straight year. He has averaged over 95 yards per game in each season, as well. There are also reasons not to be so optimistic, however. He averaged a career-low 5.2 targets and 3.6 catches per game. In total, he caught just 47 passes, after topping 80 receptions in each of his prior seasons. Also, when he had a quality backup, his production sunk. He averaged 12.5 fantasy PPG with Mark Ingram and 20.5 with other backups. Perhaps that is nothing to be concerned about, but it could show an indication to want to get a second back more involved moving forward. It's what they had previously done in past seasons. Plus, we currently don't know who his QB will be, and this will be his first season without Sean Payton at the helm. That's a lot of changes and unknowns, all on an offense that is void of much talent around him. Kamara still likely sees enough volume to finish as an RB1, but there are more causes for concern with him than ever before.

11) Elijah Mitchell was purely an afterthought for much of the summer last year and now we are talking about him as an RB1? Well, I am not sure everyone will, but I certainly am. Mitchell finished as the RB26 this past season but was the RB15 in fantasy PPG, averaging 15.0. His 20.6 touches per game ranked seventh at the position, as did his 100 scrimmage yards per game. But the real reason to get excited for Mitchell is because whenever he was healthy, he was the lead back in a great offensive system. The Niners already were a run-heavy team, running the ball on nearly 48% of their plays, the fourth highest in the NFL. Now add in a new wrinkle that is a running QB and it should only help open up lanes for Mitchell. This is about trusting a system that has time-and-time again took unheard of RBs and made them key fantasy assets. Mitchell looked the part all season and should see enough volume to warrant being in the RB1 discussion. The only cause for concern, and I admit it's a big one, is he had 19 receptions over 11 games last year. The lack of catches limits his ceiling. It's also possible Mitchell slides out of the top 12 if Saquon Barkley and Cam Akers look fully healthy this summer. But at the lowest, Mitchell should be a high-end RB2.