Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Impact of Russell Wilson to Broncos

Williams is a beast, but his fantasy value is in limbo until we find out if the Broncos bring back ﻿ Melvin Gordon ﻿. If Gordon was to sign elsewhere, Williams would be an RB1 that should be drafted in the first round. Arguably the best back at forcing missed tackles in the league, Williams would bring the overall RB1 upside to whoever drafted him. He would have a strong case to be this year's Jonathan Taylor. But if Gordon returns to Denver, then it is very possible Williams will be over drafted. Not that he will not be the starter or the lead back, but Gordon would not come in and simply be a full complimentary piece. He would eat into Williams' workload, but fantasy players are likely to still hype him up enough to make him a risky pick. Gordon is one of the free-agent running backs that can greatly shake up the fantasy landscape depending on where he signs.

This is not a great trade for Seattle and it is even worse for its fantasy assets. The two biggest pieces that are impacted are obviously Metcalf and Lockett. Metcalf remains a physical marvel who can use his size and speed to win downfield or in the red/end zone. Because of his skillset, he still has the capability of being a WR2 in fantasy football, but it will likely be an up-and-down ride all year. There will be weeks where he catches a deep ball or two, weeks where he finds the end zone and then other weeks where you likely want to pull your hair out watching whoever his QB is leaving plenty of production on the field. Lockett is likely impacted even more than Metcalf as he relies more on timing and precision and arguably had one of, if not the strongest QB-WR combination in the league with him and Wilson. A couple years ago, Wilson had a perfect passer rating when targeting Lockett. The complaint about Lockett in fantasy has been he is inconsistent week to week, but he has never finished worse than WR16 overall in fantasy football over the last four years. Still, without Wilson, he could remain inconsistent weekly, all while the highly productive weeks are suddenly less frequent and less productive. His talent is enough to warrant him going off the board in the WR3 range, but you do not have to feel great about it at all. In fact, as of now I would advise leaving him for someone else to take. There is also the possibility one or both receivers are traded. Fant should be the third target in this offense, but we have seen what it looks like when he is that third target behind two stud receivers with a subpar QB. It will be inconsistent. But, as addressed earlier, Wilson always heavily featured his tight ends, especially in the red zone. That could just be a part of this Seattle offense and could remain the same moving forward. Fant is talented enough to warrant being a high-end TE2, and will have weeks where he finishes as a TE1, but there will also likely be a lot of down weeks.