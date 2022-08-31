Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Fantasy breakouts

Chase Edmonds is going to be a big beneficiary of Hill and Waddle. With both being able to beat defenders downfield and after the catch, teams are going to have to play the Dolphins deeper than in the past. Hill alone just opens up so much near the line of scrimmage as you always must worry about him getting behind the defense, meaning teams will pull the safeties back and have them line up deeper. It's a big part of why Patrick Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards that came after the catch last season. Edmonds should not only get his share of work on the ground, but he should also be heavily involved in the passing game. And the best part? He only costs an RB3 price to acquire.

Kenneth Gainwell ran well in the preseason, while Miles Sanders continues to miss time due to injury. Sanders is a good real-life RB, but he is overvalued for fantasy. They do not trust him near the goal line as he became the only running back in the Super Bowl era with more than 750 yards and no rushing TDs. But he is also likely to lose passing snaps to Gainwell, who is a tremendous receiver out of the backfield. Gainwell could be open underneath a lot as teams try to keep up with the Eagles' top weapons. But he also could help make the offense more unpredictable, as teams will never be sure if it is a run, or a pass play when he is on the field. He has a chance to steal the job away from Sanders and he is going off the board in the double-digit rounds as an RB4. Take the shot on his upside at that price.

Gabe Davis is the only player in NFL history to have over 200 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game. That was the game where the world learned the name Gabriel Davis, but this season will be the year he becomes a household name. Davis is a tremendous deep threat, averaging over 13 air yards per target, which ranked in the top 12 amongst receivers. He also was in the top 10 with 13 end zone targets. He did that playing in a limited role behind Emmanuel Sanders for much of the year. Him not starting over Sanders was the biggest head scratcher to me, but the Bills elected to ease the second-year receiver along until later in the season. This year, he will be the No. 2 target for Josh Allen and the Bills from the start. Davis brings a ton of upside in that role.

Drake London was my top rookie receiver coming into the draft and he remains it after. He was also the first receiver off the board in the actual draft. He fell into a situation where he will be the unquestioned Day One WR1 for the Falcons. His only real target competition is Kyle Pitts, but it's easy to picture both of those two having a 25-percent target share. That could mean massive volume on a team that is expected to trail often. London is a big-bodied receiver who can win 50/50 balls and be utilized in the red/end zone. But he also has the speed to separate and win downfield. Those are the two quickest ways to rack up fantasy points in chunks. London is the best bet to be this year's breakout rookie receiver.