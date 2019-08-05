Around the NFL

Michael Crabtree works out for Cards; no deal expected

Published: Aug 05, 2019 at 05:05 PM

Michael Crabtree was in Arizona on Monday but he's not necessarily staying there.

The free-agent receiver worked out for the Cardinals on Monday but the club has no plans to sign Crabtree at this time, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday night.

Crabtree, 31, spent all of last season with the Ravens and was a consistent presence in Marty Mornhinweg's offense, starting in all 16 games and tallying 54 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He was released by Baltimore in February.

Although he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that surrounded him after being taken 10th overall out of Texas Tech in 2009, Crabtree has managed to be productive throughout a 10-year career that has included stops with the 49ers (2009-14) and Raiders (2015-17).

His three-year stint in Oakland was arguably his best stretch; in 2016, he put together his most impressive season, hauling in 89 receptions for 1,003 yards, both career-highs, and eight TDs.

Despite tearing his Achilles in 2013, Crabtree's health has been remarkable in the years since -- he's played in at least 14 games the past five seasons -- and that has allowed him to be a guy teams continue to look to in an effort to add WR depth.

However, Crabtree has yet to land with a team this spring and summer. His search will continue beyond Monday night.

Arizona will proceed with a receiving corps led by veteran Larry Fitzgerald and filled out by a slew of youngsters, including Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW