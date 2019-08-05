Michael Crabtree works out for Cards; no deal expected

The free-agent receiver worked out for the Cardinals on Monday but the club has no plans to sign Crabtree at this time, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday night.
Crabtree, 31, spent all of last season with the Ravens and was a consistent presence in Marty Mornhinweg's offense, starting in all 16 games and tallying 54 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He was released by Baltimore in February.
His three-year stint in Oakland was arguably his best stretch; in 2016, he put together his most impressive season, hauling in 89 receptions for 1,003 yards, both career-highs, and eight TDs.
Despite tearing his Achilles in 2013, Crabtree's health has been remarkable in the years since -- he's played in at least 14 games the past five seasons -- and that has allowed him to be a guy teams continue to look to in an effort to add WR depth.
However, Crabtree has yet to land with a team this spring and summer. His search will continue beyond Monday night.
Arizona will proceed with a receiving corps led by veteran Larry Fitzgerald and filled out by a slew of youngsters, including Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler.