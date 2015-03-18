Around the NFL

Michael Crabtree visiting Miami Dolphins

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 06:49 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Miami Dolphins aren't finished overhauling their wide receiver corps.

Michael Crabtree is visiting the Dolphins on Wednesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via sources informed of the former San Francisco 49ers receiver's situation.

Crabtree ranks No. 20 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 Free Agents. Although he's still just 27 years old, his market has been slow to develop due to a year of unimpressive game film and questions about his attitude.

Drop-prone and unable to separate from coverage, Crabtree managed just 698 yards and four touchdowns on 68 receptions in 2014. He has reached 90 yards just twice in 24 games games since tearing his Achilles' tendon in 2013.

If the Dolphins have reason to believe Crabtree can recapture 2012 form, he would add valuable experience to a greenhorn group that includes recently acquired deep threat Kenny Stills and second-year slot receiver Jarvis Landry.

