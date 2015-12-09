Michael Crabtree signs 4-year extension with Raiders

Crabtree signed a four-year, $35 million contract extension Wednesday, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes nearly $19 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
"This is where I belong ... I'm a Raider, man," Crabtree said after signing the extension.
ESPN's Adam Caplan first reported the agreement.
Crabtree has turned his career around in Oakland after a injury-ravaged 2013 and a disappointing 2014 in San Francisco.
Regaining his 2012 form as a sure-handed possession receiver, effective red-zone weapon and run-after-catch threat, the 28-year-old wideout is on pace for 88 receptions, 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns.
The new contract ensures that Derek Carr, a second-year breakout star at quarterback, will enjoy stability going forward with Crabtree and rookie sensation Amari Cooper as his top targets. The passing attack has exceeded expectations under new coordinator Bill Musgrave this season.
After deconstructing Oakland's roster early in his tenure, general manager Reggie McKenzie deserves credit for finally showing tangible signs of progress on his reconstruction project this year.
With a talented young offensive nucleus in place, McKenzie can concentrate on building around stud edge rusher Khalil Mack on defense this offseason.