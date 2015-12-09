Around the NFL

Michael Crabtree signs 4-year extension with Raiders

Published: Dec 09, 2015 at 11:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Michael Crabtree won't be testing the free-agent market again next offseason.

Crabtree signed a four-year, $35 million contract extension Wednesday, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes nearly $19 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

"This is where I belong ... I'm a Raider, man," Crabtree said after signing the extension.

ESPN's Adam Caplan first reported the agreement.

Crabtree has turned his career around in Oakland after a injury-ravaged 2013 and a disappointing 2014 in San Francisco.

Regaining his 2012 form as a sure-handed possession receiver, effective red-zone weapon and run-after-catch threat, the 28-year-old wideout is on pace for 88 receptions, 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns.

The new contract ensures that Derek Carr, a second-year breakout star at quarterback, will enjoy stability going forward with Crabtree and rookie sensation Amari Cooper as his top targets. The passing attack has exceeded expectations under new coordinator Bill Musgrave this season.

After deconstructing Oakland's roster early in his tenure, general manager Reggie McKenzie deserves credit for finally showing tangible signs of progress on his reconstruction project this year.

With a talented young offensive nucleus in place, McKenzie can concentrate on building around stud edge rusher Khalil Mack on defense this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) expected to play vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos release pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos have released pass rusher Frank Clark.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.