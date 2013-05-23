Michael Crabtree reactions; Randy Moss joins 'NFL AM'

Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Randy Moss checks in to discuss the offseason and whether a possible reunion with the San Francisco 49ers is in the works.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
Debate: Toughest shoes to fill?
Was Bruce Arians' exit from Indianapolis to coach the Cardinals the most impactful departure of the offseason? **More ...**
» News surfaced Wednesday that Niners receiver Michael Crabtree tore his Achilles tendon in organized team activities on Tuesday and has undergone surgery. Coach Jim Harbaughdownplayed the implications of the injury on the 2013 season, but our Adam Schein weighs in today.
» Sam Bradford is the latest QB to appear on Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 10 quarterbacks 25 or under. Hear from the Rams' signal-caller himself, and get a wrap-up of all Thursday's NFL news, on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
» The Dave Dameshek Football Program gets a visit from Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew.
» Who will be the top player of 2013? Ten more players on our Top 100 list will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Ronde Barber and Antrell Rolle will share their take on our selections after the show.
» The QB competition in Florham Park got off to a rough start, with Mark Sanchez throwing three interecptions in the Jets' practices. Coach Rex Ryan called the performance a "disappointment," and NFL.com's Kimberly Jones says Sanchez is well on his way to losing the starting job.
» NFL Evolution has the recap of former Dallas Cowboys safety Roy Williams discussing the tornado in Oklahoma and his role in USA Football's Heads-Up Football program.
Top 100 Players of 2013
» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.