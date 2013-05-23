Michael Crabtree reactions; Randy Moss joins 'NFL AM'

Published: May 22, 2013 at 09:58 PM

Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Randy Moss checks in to discuss the offseason and whether a possible reunion with the San Francisco 49ers is in the works.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Debate: Toughest shoes to fill?

Bruce-Arians-130522-IA.jpg

Was Bruce Arians' exit from Indianapolis to coach the Cardinals the most impactful departure of the offseason? **More ...**

» News surfaced Wednesday that Niners receiver Michael Crabtree tore his Achilles tendon in organized team activities on Tuesday and has undergone surgery. Coach Jim Harbaughdownplayed the implications of the injury on the 2013 season, but our Adam Schein weighs in today.

» Sam Bradford is the latest QB to appear on Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 10 quarterbacks 25 or under. Hear from the Rams' signal-caller himself, and get a wrap-up of all Thursday's NFL news, on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» The Dave Dameshek Football Program gets a visit from Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew.

» Who will be the top player of 2013? Ten more players on our Top 100 list will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Ronde Barber and Antrell Rolle will share their take on our selections after the show.

» The QB competition in Florham Park got off to a rough start, with Mark Sanchez throwing three interecptions in the Jets' practices. Coach Rex Ryan called the performance a "disappointment," and NFL.com's Kimberly Jones says Sanchez is well on his way to losing the starting job.

» NFL Evolution has the recap of former Dallas Cowboys safety Roy Williams discussing the tornado in Oklahoma and his role in USA Football's Heads-Up Football program.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 7.

» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.

» Happy birthday to New York Jets running back Mike Goodson, who turns 26 on Thursday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More