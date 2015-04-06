Michael Crabtree meets with Oakland Raiders

Michael Crabtree's stock has plummeted on the open market, but the free-agent wide receiver has attracted some new interest.
The former 49ers pass-catcher visited the cross-bay Oakland Raiders on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
It's the only known visit for Crabtree outside of last month's meeting with the Miami Dolphins. Whispers of interest from the Redskins, Chargers and Jaguars haven't developed into anything more than chatter.
The Raiders need help at wideout, but Crabtree doesn't offer much help. He's been slowed by a rash of lower-leg injuries and figures as little more than a possession-type receiver heading into his seventh season.
Crabtree entered free agency hoping for roughly $9 million per year, but that will never happen. He'll find a new home soon enough, but a 53-man roster spot is no guarantee.
