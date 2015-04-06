Around the NFL

Michael Crabtree meets with Oakland Raiders

Published: Apr 06, 2015 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Crabtree's stock has plummeted on the open market, but the free-agent wide receiver has attracted some new interest.

The former 49ers pass-catcher visited the cross-bay Oakland Raiders on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It's the only known visit for Crabtree outside of last month's meeting with the Miami Dolphins. Whispers of interest from the Redskins, Chargers and Jaguars haven't developed into anything more than chatter.

The Raiders need help at wideout, but Crabtree doesn't offer much help. He's been slowed by a rash of lower-leg injuries and figures as little more than a possession-type receiver heading into his seventh season.

Crabtree entered free agency hoping for roughly $9 million per year, but that will never happen. He'll find a new home soon enough, but a 53-man roster spot is no guarantee.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Colleen Wolfe to the show and breaks down team needs heading into the draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Travis Kelce returns from reserve/COVID-19 list, practices Wednesday

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ is getting his star tight end back for Week 17.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Wednesday.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers as Bridgewater (concussion) remains out

Broncos starting quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s recovery from a concussion will prevent him from starting on Sunday against the Chargers, so the team is expected to again turn to Drew Lock.
news

Robert Saleh returns from COVID-19 protocols, ready to welcome back a dozen-plus Jets from COVID list

Robert Saleh is out of COVID-19 protocols and back with the team in time to attempt to stack a couple of wins late in the season. The Jets HC said a host of players are returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while several others are expected back soon.
news

Vikings activate Dalvin Cook off COVID-19 list, place WR Adam Thielen on IR

The Minnesota Vikings will have Dalvin Cook on the field in Week 17, while Adam Thielen was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 29

Lamar Jackson is returning to practice Wednesday, and HC John Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" the Ravens QB will be available for Week 17 versus the Rams. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Judge says Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon will both play vs. Bears: 'No such thing as a meaningless game'

As one of five NFC teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Giants don't have much play for on Sunday. But the competition will at least be hot at the quarterback position.
news

Bills activate four players, including WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills will get several key contributors back ahead of Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Browns CB Denzel Ward hopes to pick off Big Ben in Steelers QB's potential final home game

Monday night's division battle between the Browns and Steelers might be the final chance for Pro Bowl corner ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ to pick off ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, just like he did in his first game against the future Hall of Fame QB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW