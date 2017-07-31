Around the NFL

Michael Brockers: Holdout is 'killing' Aaron Donald

Published: Jul 31, 2017 at 01:27 AM

Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald is digging his heels in for a contract extension. But that doesn't mean he's enjoying this holdout.

"Oh yeah, it's killing him right now," Rams teammate Michael Brockers said Sunday, via the Los Angeles Daily News. "I know it is. He cannot wait until this contract thing is over. ... You text him just to check in, and he lets us know that he's still working and stuff like that. We know he's not letting off in any way. We know he's going to come back in shape and be the same Aaron he was before."

The comments shed light on the human element of a contract dispute. Donald is trying to do something that will break down barriers for all high-performing rookies who are locked in their collective bargaining agreement boiler plate deals (think Odell Beckham in New York). He's ensuring that he will make the life-changing money synonymous with being the best interior pass rusher in football and he's holding the Rams accountable.

The cost? A loneliness and frustration that is rarely reported. During the prime of his career, Darrelle Revis and his representatives managed to turn the holdout into a kind of art form bolstered by the honesty of then-coach Rex Ryan. The problem is that not all contract disputes are television-ready dramas. Sometimes it's about a player having to be patient while all of his friends and teammates who depend on him get back to work.

The payday is enjoyable, but as Brockers is letting us know, the process is not.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Thursday night inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) misses Panthers' practice, leaving Week 6 status in doubt

Christian McCaffrey did not participate in Carolina's Thursday practice due to his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since exiting the Panthers' Week 3 win over Houston. The setback is not a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Ravens DC: Justin Herbert 'can throw a strawberry through a battleship'

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a strong arm -- strong enough to do the unthinkable, according to the defensive coordinator he's set to face this weekend.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton met with Andrew Luck while recently pondering retirement: 'I almost hung it up'

T.Y. Hilton returned to practice Wednesday and could return to the playing field Sunday. After undergoing neck surgery just before the season, the Colts wideout was contemplating whether he'd return to the game of football.
news

Saquon Barkley frustrated to miss time with another injury: 'It doesn't make sense why it's happening'

﻿Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ entered the 2021 season eager to rewrite the story of his injury marred career. Six weeks into his fourth campaign, he's struggling, physically and emotionally, with another ailment.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 14

Daniel Jones' absence might only end up being a little more than two quarters of football. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in New York's Week 5 loss to Dallas, and Jones will practice in a non-contact session Thursday.
news

Washington to retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday

The Washington Football Team is honoring one of its greatest to ever play the game. Washington will pay a special tribute to and retire the jersey number worn by the late Sean Taylor during a ceremony this weekend when the Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField.
news

Lamar Jackson: 'It was dope' to get a roughing the passer call after nearly two years

After a week spent talking about how he doesn't get them, Lamar Jackson received his first roughing the passer call of the season Monday night In Baltimore's win over Indianapolis. He appreciated the protection.
news

Patrick Mahomes says he's not trying too hard to overcome Chiefs' defensive struggles

Patrick Mahomes has committed six turnovers (five interceptions, one lost fumble) in Kansas City's last three games, two of which the Chiefs have lost. But the star QB says he doesn't think he's trying too hard to overcome K.C.'s defensive shortcomings. 
news

Russell Wilson at Seahawks practice Wednesday, listed as DNP

Though he was listed as DNP, Russell Wilson (finger) was at Seahawks practice Wednesday and has yet to be placed on IR. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW