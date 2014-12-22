Michael Bennett: We're best defense to ever play

The Seattle Seahawks' defense has been absolutely impenetrable the last five games, allowing a combined 33 points over that span.
Sunday night, they held the Arizona Cardinals to six points and 216 yards of offense. Yes, they played a third-string quarterback in Ryan Lindley, but Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told NFL Media's Omar Ruiz after Sunday's blowout win that the opponent doesn't matter.
"We're the best defense to ever play football, so when we play the way we play, the way we're capable of playing, whatever he did didn't really matter," he said. "When we line up and play the way we are capable of playing, I don't think anybody can play with us."
Playing in a passing generation, the Seahawks' defense is certainly putting up some astounding numbers. Their 33 points allowed in a five-game span is the third-fewest since 2004.
Over the past five contests (all wins), Seattle has allowed just 6.6 points per game, 193.6 total yards and a paltry 70.8 rushing yards per game.
How ridiculous is it to average 6.6 points allowed over a five-game span? Sixteen teams have not allowed fewer than seven points in any single game this season. (In case you were wondering the previous team record was 40 points allowed in a five-game span in 2004.)
But there is no question that Seattle's defense is ridiculously good and has them primed to hoist another Lombardi Trophy in February.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.