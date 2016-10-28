Michael Bennett ruled out, might need knee surgery

In addition, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Bennett might need to undergo surgery to repair cartilage damage in his knee. A determination on whether surgery will be neccessary will be made next week, Carroll said.
It's an unexpected development after Bennett played through the injury in last week's 6-6 tie with the Cardinals. The absence will mark his first missed tilt with Seattle since joining the team in 2013.
Bennett's knee injury was the result of a cut block by Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, a tactic the pass rusher railed against after the game, saying: "To me it's a scary (expletive) move," Bennett said. "Honestly, I think if you dive at someone else's legs, you're a little (expletive). If you are big in the NFL, you just line up and play -- why you got to cut someone on the (expletive) play? I mean, I don't know. That (expletive) is just stupid to me."
Carroll saw it differently -- at least publicly -- saying there was "nothing dirty" about the block, but that debate does nothing to alter the result: Bennett won't be on hand to tangle with a high-flying New Orleans passing game that piles up yardage and points in bunches.
With Bennett out, look for fellow end Frank Clark to take a bundle of extra snaps across from Cliff Avril. Malliciah Goodman could also see action for the 'Hawks, who continue to operate as one of the friskiest defenses league-wide.