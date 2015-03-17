Michael Bennett has not asked Seahawks for a trade

Although one report suggested Bennett was angling for a new contract and a trade to Atlanta, a Seahawks source confirmed to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the pass rusher has not asked to be dealt.
Bennett has praised former Seattle defensive coordinator and new Falcons coach Dan Quinn as one of the main reasons he has improved as a player.
Atlanta would be an obvious match if there is an issue simmering below the surface with Bennett and the Seahawks.
It's quite possible that Bennett believes he has earned a raise after signing a four-year, $28.5 million contract just last March.
Bennett, 29, garnered All-Pro consideration in a career year. Through three-and-a-half quarters, he was among the MVP favorites of Super Bowl XLIX.
He might have been the rare star to outplay his contract in back-to-back seasons.
To this point, however, there appears to be more smoke than fire regarding Bennett's displeasure with the NFC champions.
