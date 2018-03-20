Michael Bennett: Eagles D-line can be the greatest

"I think it can be one of the greatest," Bennett said, via ESPN.com. "I think we can have one of the greatest defensive lines to ever play the game if we approach the game like every single way, just go out there and keep doing what they're doing and just finding a way to just add and keep showing how many great players [we have]. And I think a great defensive line is about the rotation. It's kind of like Golden State, you want to be able to have those guys that can come in and shoot and shoot and score every time."