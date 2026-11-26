Micah Parsons on Packers' playoff hopes: 'We probably have to win out'
Gone for 347 days, Micah Parsons’ much-ballyhooed return for the Green Bay Packers was a successful one from an individual standpoint.
Unfortunately, the return of one of the game’s pass-rushing elite might have come too late for team triumph.
Following the Packers’ 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night, Parsons admitted that he and 6-5 Green Bay have a long road ahead to return to the playoffs.
"This hole is massive," Parsons said after the game, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. "We took a big swing and we missed ginormously. The only way to get out is, we probably have to win out. That's just the reality of this situation. I think the people know that. We know that. From player to coach, we have to play better. It's not just the players. It's coaches, the whole thing, we have to all be better. I definitely look at that."
With Wednesday’s loss to the Rams (7-4), Green Bay and Los Angeles switched spots in the current NFC playoff picture, the victors’ playoff probability swelling to 58%, while the Packers’ chances shrank to 21%, per Next Gen Stats.
Green Bay is currently last in the NFC North, the NFL’s premier division.
Next week, the Packers travel to face the New Orleans Saints and they host the Miami Dolphins two weeks later. Other than that, though, Green Bay has showdowns with the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. It’s hardly an easy path to 6-0, but Parsons could be correct in his assessment of what it will take.
The NFC South and NFC East are likely to produce only one playoff entrant apiece, while the NFC North and NFC West seem destined to be survival of the fittest exercises to the end.
If there was a theme that ran through Parsons’ season debut and carries forward, it’s that time might be running out.
RELATED CONTENT
In his first game since suffering a left knee injury last season, Parsons saw action on 26 snaps (36.6% of the Packers’ defensive plays). He recorded a sack of Matthew Stafford and a team-best four QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. The Rams’ rushing attack -- which pummeled the Packers for 241 yards -- strangled the clock, with Los Angeles holding the ball for 40 minutes and 40 seconds.
By maintaining possession, the Rams also held Parsons at bay.
"I wasn't able to get on the field because of it, because they didn't want to waste my plays on first and second down," Parsons said. "I think the whole thing is just bad and we've got to figure out who's willing to play with us or who's playing against us at this point because every quarter, every minute, every down matters and we've got to figure out who's in this for the long haul and who's in it for the ride."
For so long, getting Parsons back on the field was an onus for the Packers. Now that he has returned, the key is keeping him on the field and keeping their postseason chances alive.
It won’t be easy -- and he knows it. Green Bay must certainly be better than it was against the Rams.
"I'm just highly, highly disappointed with how we performed collectively," Parsons said. "We just have to be better. We talk about championships and so many more things. That wasn't a championship attitude, competitiveness, drive.”