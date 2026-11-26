Gone for 347 days, Micah Parsons’ much-ballyhooed return for the Green Bay Packers was a successful one from an individual standpoint.

Unfortunately, the return of one of the game’s pass-rushing elite might have come too late for team triumph.

Following the Packers’ 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night, Parsons admitted that he and 6-5 Green Bay have a long road ahead to return to the playoffs.

"This hole is massive," Parsons said after the game, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. "We took a big swing and we missed ginormously. The only way to get out is, we probably have to win out. That's just the reality of this situation. I think the people know that. We know that. From player to coach, we have to play better. It's not just the players. It's coaches, the whole thing, we have to all be better. I definitely look at that."

With Wednesday’s loss to the Rams (7-4), Green Bay and Los Angeles switched spots in the current NFC playoff picture, the victors’ playoff probability swelling to 58%, while the Packers’ chances shrank to 21%, per Next Gen Stats.

Green Bay is currently last in the NFC North, the NFL’s premier division.

Next week, the Packers travel to face the New Orleans Saints and they host the Miami Dolphins two weeks later. Other than that, though, Green Bay has showdowns with the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. It’s hardly an easy path to 6-0, but Parsons could be correct in his assessment of what it will take.

The NFC South and NFC East are likely to produce only one playoff entrant apiece, while the NFC North and NFC West seem destined to be survival of the fittest exercises to the end.

If there was a theme that ran through Parsons’ season debut and carries forward, it’s that time might be running out.