Micah Hyde: 'We're not going to freak out' about Dez

Published: Jan 06, 2015 at 12:09 AM
The Green Bay Packers are fully aware the threat Dez Bryant provides for the Dallas Cowboys.

"Have you seen him on tape?" Micah Hyde said Monday, eyes widening as he discussed the Cowboys receiver, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Have you seen him on film? He's a good receiver, man. He's aggressive. He can block. He can catch. He can run past you. He can make you miss. He can do it all.

"There's only a few guys in the league like that, that can do that any given play."

With Jason Witten, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley proving they can make plays, the Packers know they can't only focus on Bryant on the back end, even if he is the most lethal threat.

"It's a tough task to play guys like that," Hyde said. "We understand that. We understand they're going to make their catches, they're going to make their plays. We're not going to freak out. ... So as long as we do what we do, we'll be fine."

Bryant torched the Packers last season for 153 yards on 11 catches. One difference between Bryant and Calvin Johnson, who the Packers face twice a year, is that the Cowboys receiver is more of a bulldozing, tackle-breaker than a big-bodied vertical threat.

Green Bay's secondary has been upgraded, especially with the play of rookie safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix down the stretch, and finished 10th overall against the pass in 2014.

Dropping a safety into the box to help against running back DeMarco Murray will take some of the coverage on Bryant and others away. Therefore whoever wins one-on-one matchups on the outside will give his team a huge leg up in Sunday's Divisional Playoff game

