Around the NFL

Mic'd up Rex Ryan is an American hero

Published: Dec 09, 2015 at 09:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Experiencing the ups and downs of a mic'd up Rex Ryan is one of life's pure joys.

NFL Films tracked the Bills coach during Sunday's edgy win over the Houston Texans, a 30-21 victory that kept Buffalo's playoff hopes alive -- and Rex on the edge of his seat.

"Come on, hit it to Watkins! It's man (coverage)," Ryan bellows at Tyrod Taylor before the Buffalo quarterback found star wideout Sammy Watkins for a massive chunk of yardage.

"Yeah, baby! There you go. He saw the same thing I saw," Ryan says of Taylor (to seemingly nobody), sounding kind of like the excessively mouthy friend you invited over to watch the game.

Ryan's bluster is in full bloom, but so is the love he shows for his players, repeatedly encouraging Taylor, screaming, "Go, go kid! ... That a way, kid!"

It's not all cuddly rabbits and glitter, though, as Ryan slowly melts watching Texans runner Chris Polk haul in a Brian Hoyer pass, dodge a defender and spin into the end zone.

"Get his ass down!" Ryan yells. "Missed a ----ing tackle!"

The Ryan rollercoaster has a happy ending as Buffalo wins in the end, but you don't want to miss the latest Rex-fueled edition of "Sound FX," which airs on NFL Network on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, expected to sign Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein on misses: 'No excuses... If I did my job, we win that game'

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals and an extra point in Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer torn ACLs in practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'I know that I'm a No. 1 receiver in this league'

Signing with the New York Jets this offseason, receiver Corey Davis is ready to change the perception that he's merely a good second fiddle.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW