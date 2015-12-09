Mic'd up Rex Ryan is an American hero

Experiencing the ups and downs of a mic'd up Rex Ryan is one of life's pure joys.
NFL Films tracked the Bills coach during Sunday's edgy win over the Houston Texans, a 30-21 victory that kept Buffalo's playoff hopes alive -- and Rex on the edge of his seat.
"Come on, hit it to Watkins! It's man (coverage)," Ryan bellows at Tyrod Taylor before the Buffalo quarterback found star wideout Sammy Watkins for a massive chunk of yardage.
"Yeah, baby! There you go. He saw the same thing I saw," Ryan says of Taylor (to seemingly nobody), sounding kind of like the excessively mouthy friend you invited over to watch the game.
Ryan's bluster is in full bloom, but so is the love he shows for his players, repeatedly encouraging Taylor, screaming, "Go, go kid! ... That a way, kid!"
It's not all cuddly rabbits and glitter, though, as Ryan slowly melts watching Texans runner Chris Polk haul in a Brian Hoyer pass, dodge a defender and spin into the end zone.
"Get his ass down!" Ryan yells. "Missed a ----ing tackle!"
The Ryan rollercoaster has a happy ending as Buffalo wins in the end, but you don't want to miss the latest Rex-fueled edition of "Sound FX," which airs on NFL Network on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.