Miami set to host Super Bowl for record 11th time

Feb 01, 2020
Long ago, Green Bay -- home of the Packers -- was bestowed with the moniker of "Titletown."

However, as soon as kickoff commences upon what is forecast to be a pleasantly cool evening on Super Bowl Sunday, Miami will stand as the city that has crowned the most Super Bowl champions.

Currently tied with New Orleans as host of 10 Super Bowls, Miami will see a record 11th big game play out Sunday when the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs inside the confines of Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"We know how to put on a Super Bowl," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said earlier this week via KSHB.com.

Perhaps it's a good sign for the 49ers, who have twice won Super Bowls in Miami and also boast the most high-profile Florida product in the game in star rookie defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa was a five-star recruit coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High, which is roughly 15 miles from Hard Rock.

Vince Lombardi, the Packers' iconic coach, piloted Green Bay to the first two Super Bowls. Lombardi's name of course adorns the trophy that every NFL player, coach and owner aspires to hoist. Though Lombardi's success is synonymous with "Titletown," his second Super Bowl win came in Miami.

Just as "Broadway" Joe Namath and the Jets' immortal upset of the Colts took place in Miami.

A pair of franchise-defining Steel Curtain triumphs in the 70s over the rival Cowboys likewise came in Miami.

It's where Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl and John Elway won his last.

Joe Montana won one there and so too did Steve Young. Will Jimmy Garoppolo follow suit and bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco by way of Miami just as those Hall of Famers did before him?

Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years and for the first time will play one in Miami.

Miami(or Miami Gardens if you're a stickler) isn't "Titletown" -- it's far too warm for that.

But for an unprecedented 11th occasion, Miami will host the the biggest of big games on Sunday and the Chiefs or 49ers will be the latest to emerge as champions from the city of Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

