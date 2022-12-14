Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to lead Pro Bowl Games voting by fans 

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 03:11 PM

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 182,118 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (177,163 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (172,400 votes), Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (170,034) and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (168,503) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters – Tagovailoa, Jefferson and Mahomes – are age 27 or younger while eight first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The San Francisco 49er, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs round out the current top five.

Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league's top 88 stars. Those who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites through tomorrow, Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the voting period. Votes cast on Twitter count for double during the final two days of fan balloting (Wednesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 15).

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol" at 8 p.m. ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis. Members of the Pro Bowl Games coaching staff who were collectively selected to 39 Pro Bowls – Peyton Manning (head coach) and Ray Lewis (defensive coordinator) from the AFC and Eli Manning (head coach) and DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) from the NFC – are slated to join.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights Flag football. Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars representing their team, city and conference. Ticketholders will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league's best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. Sunday's events will also be televised from 3 p.m. -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Visit probowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $35.

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

Table inside Article
Pos.Conf.Name, TeamVotesPos.Conf.Name, TeamVotes
QBAFCTua Tagovailoa, Dolphins182,118DEAFCMyles Garrett, Browns117,445
QBNFCJalen Hurts, Eagles147,956DENFCNick Bosa, 49ers153,846
RBAFCDerrick Henry, Titans143,755DTAFCQuinnen Williams, Jets121,509
RBNFCSaquon Barkley, Giants150,683DTNFCJavon Hargrave, Eagles91,749
FBAFCAlec Ingold, Dolphins125,250OLBAFCMatthew Judon, Patriots118,117
FBNFCKyle Juszczyk, 49ers160,619OLBNFCMicah Parsons, Cowboys130,722
WRAFCTyreek Hill, Dolphins168,503ILBAFCNick Bolton, Chiefs93,844
WRNFCJustin Jefferson, Vikings177,163ILBNFCJordyn Brooks, Seahawks88,932
TEAFCTravis Kelce, Chiefs170,034CBAFCSauce Gardner, Jets88,588
TENFCT.J. Hockenson, Vikings140,897CBNFCTariq Woolen, Seahawks116,554
TAFCTerron Armstead, Dolphins43,657SSAFCDerwin James, Chargers111,776
TNFCTrent Williams, 49ers71,451SSNFCHarrison Smith, Vikings83,991
GAFCKevin Zeitler, Ravens55,209FSAFCMinkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers113,792
GNFCZack Martin, Cowboys51,104FSNFCTyrann Mathieu, Saints53,993
CAFCCreed Humphrey, Chiefs68,851PAFCRyan Stonehouse, Titans50,062
CNFCJason Kelce, Eagles105,182PNFCTress Way, Commanders78,510
KAFCJustin Tucker, Ravens115,450STAFCMatthew Slater, Patriots31,863
KNFCRyan Succop, Buccaneers64,471STNFCNick Bellore, Seahawks34,899
RSAFCIsiah Pacheco, Chiefs74,844LSAFCReid Ferguson, Bills28,989
RSNFCKene Nwangwu, Vikings70,115LSNFCAndrew DePaola, Vikings37,103

