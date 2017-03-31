Miami Dolphins waive former No. 3 pick Dion Jordan

Jordan missed the past two seasons due to suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. The move saves Miami $3.2 million in salary cap space.
Asked this week about Miami selecting Jordan in 2013, EVP Mike Tannenbaum -- who wasn't with the franchise when the pick was made -- had the understatement of the year:
"Obviously from where he was selected to today it's not a move that's worked out," he said, via the Palm Beach Post. "It's pretty obvious..."
The Dolphins traded up for the right to select the 6-foot-6, physical freak, viewing him as the needed edge rusher to pair with Cameron Wake.
As a rookie, Jordan played sparingly, compiling two sacks and 26 tackles as he transitioned to defensive end. The undersized, neophyte pass-rusher looked most comfortable covering in space. But a cover linebacker wasn't the vision Miami had when they traded up to draft Jordan.
Bulking up in the offseason began the string of PED violations that spelled an end to his run in Miami.
Entering his second season, Jordan was suspended for six games. He compiled one sack in 10 appearances.
December 28, 2014, was the last time Jordan stepped on the field for a regular season game for the Dolphins.