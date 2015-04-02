Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins sign Spencer Paysinger

Published: Apr 02, 2015 at 09:25 AM

Looking to offset some losses to their linebacking corps, the Dolphins have signed former Giant Spencer Paysinger to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Paysinger was a jack of all trades over the past four seasons, missing just two games while making a considerable contribution on special teams as well as on the Giants' touch-and-go defense.

Though more comfortable on the outside, the former Oregon product was able to slide across all three positions during his time in East Rutherford.

He comes to Miami with 93 career tackles and a sack.

For the Dolphins, the move should help replace some experience across the board, especially on special teams. The team has watched Jason Trusnik, Dannell Ellerbe and Philip Wheeler all find new teams during free agency (and via trade).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

