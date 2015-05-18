Miami Dolphins sign Ryan Tannehill to big extension

The move marks the second time Mike Tannenbaum, the team's new executive vice president of football operations, has overseen a hefty extension for a young quarterback coming off a solid year -- the last was Mark Sanchez with the Jets. While the deal was thought by Tannenbaum to be reasonable considering the market value of a quarterback at the time, it tethered a player to a franchise for a few years longer than anyone hoped. It also contributed to a divorce between the former Jets GM and the franchise.