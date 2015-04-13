Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Zack Bowman

Searching for some hidden value at the cornerback position, the Dolphins signed former Giants and Bears defensive back Zack Bowman on Monday, the team announced.
Bowman, 30, was one of the more impressive defensive backs in Giants camp last summer and at 6-1, 200 pounds, he possesses plenty of desired physicality at the position.
Bowman was crammed behind Prince Amukamara and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the depth chart last season and made his bread and butter on special teams.
Through the season though, Bowman's skills as an aggressive cover corner began to shine. Not only did he aid Amukamara in getting to the ball quicker, but he added two picks of his own in roughly 450 snaps.
Bowman was arguably one of the best corners remaining on the market.
