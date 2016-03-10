Miami Dolphins sign C.J. Anderson to offer sheet

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, a restricted free agent, has signed an offer sheet with Miami worth $18 million over four years, per a source involved with the deal.
The obvious connection here is new Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who previously called plays in Denver and oversaw Anderson's torrid stretch run in 2014. Anderson broke out that season for 767 of his 849 yards after Week 6. He finished with just two 100-yard games last year, but finished strong with a decent playoff run.
After losing Lamar Miller to the Texans, Miami is looking for a suitable replacement to pair with second-year runner Jay Ajayi. It won't be Anderson, though, if the Broncos match the deal.