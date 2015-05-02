Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins select RB Jay Ajayi in fifth round

Published: May 02, 2015 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jay Ajayi's slide finally came to a halt when the Miami Dolphins sccoped up the running back in the fifth round (No. 149) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Boise State tailback tumbled down draft boards amidst concerns about knee issues. Ajayi had knee surgery in 2011.

NFL Media's Mike Mayock said several teams told him they took Ajayi off their board due to the knee, which was characterized as bone rubbing on bone.

"One team will say, 'He's off the board because he's bone on bone,'" Mayock said. "Other teams say, 'That's fine. We'll get one contract out of him.' "

The Dolphins obviously fall in the latter category, adding Ajayi to a group of backs that includes starter Lamar Miller, Damien Williams, LaMichael James and Mike Gillislee.

Ajayi became the 14th running back drafted in 2015.

Despite the medical concerns, Ajayi answered the bell every week for the Boise State Broncos, becoming the only player in FBS history with 1,800 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in a single season.

The north-south runner shows good patience while combining solid power with slipperiness and a good second gear.

The Dolphins have been looking for someone to take some of the work off Miller's shoulders. Expect Ajayi to earn that role quickly as a rookie.

Even if the running back's knee doesn't allow him to get to a second contract, in the fifth round Miami nabbed a player with the talent to compete and contribute at the pro level from Day 1.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

news

Doug Pederson on Jaguars' rematch with Chargers: 'They're different. We're different'

The Jaguars are preparing to face a Chargers squad that Jacksonville dismantled, 38-10, way back in Week 3. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday he expects a much different matchup Saturday night.

news

Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines leads Players of the Week

Buffalo kick returner Nyheim Hines, Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen and Lions running back Jamaal Williams led the final Players of the Week honor roll of the season.

news

Eagles 'fortunate' QB Jalen Hurts gets week off to rest shoulder

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "fortunate" to have a week off in the playoffs to rest Jalen Hurts' shoulder.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

news

Jerry Jones: 'No,' Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy's job is not at stake vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his darndest Tuesday to stop any rumors about his head coach's job security, as he was rather adamant that Mike McCarthy's job was not in jeopardy on Monday against the Buccaneers.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: I never really deemed Jared Goff a bridge QB

General manager Brad Holmes reflected on the Lions 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff and said he thinks Goff "has proven (to) everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us."

news

Chargers' Rashawn Slater (biceps) designated to return, WR Mike Williams (back) day to day

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) has been designated to return, wide receiver Mike Williams (back) is considered day to day and pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) will return to the injury report this week, per head coach Brandon Staley.

news

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard admits he, organization 'failed' in 2022 season

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is entering the offseason admitting his mistakes. "Look, I failed. I'm not gonna sit up here and make excuses," Ballard said. "I failed a lot of people. Highly disappointed about where we're at, how the season went."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE