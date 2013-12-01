Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill dominate free-falling New York Jets

NOTES: Hartline led the Dolphins with nine receptions for 127 yards, and Tannehill topped 3,000 yards passing for each of his first two seasons. ... Jets KR-WR Josh Cribbs left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return. ... Jets WR Santonio Holmes was active after not practicing all week with a hamstring issue, but saw few snaps and had no catches. "It was a coaches' decision," Holmes said. Ryan said the team was trying to "pace" Holmes.