Miami Dolphins release QB Josh Freeman

Published: Jul 24, 2015 at 09:52 AM

Josh Freeman's fresh start with the Miami Dolphins didn't make it to training camp.

The Dolphins announced Friday that the veteran quarterback has been released. Freeman spent less than three months with the team.

Freeman's arrival in Miami came after Freeman spent the entire 2014 season out of football. We last saw him during a forgettable 2013 campaign in which he was released by the Buccaneers and signed by the Vikings, who soured on Freeman after one extremely poor start against the Giants on Monday Night Football. He spent a brief amount of time last spring with the Giants, who signed him as an insurance policy while Eli Manning recovered from ankle surgery.

Freeman faced an uphill climb with the Dolphins, who have Ryan Tannehill as their starter and Matt Moore locked into the primary backup role. Still just 27, Freeman could attract a team unhappy with its quarterback room this summer. Then again, we've already seen the NFL world forget about Freeman once.

It continues what's been a long freefall for a former first-round pick who was once seen as a franchise cornerstone of the Raheem Morris-led "Youngry" Buccaneers. Freeman probably deserves a real chance to resurrect his career, but that doesn't mean he'll get it.

