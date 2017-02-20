Miami Dolphins poised to make big free-agency splash

It's Miami's time of year.
What better place to find solace from Winter's misery than beautiful South Beach in February? What better place for an available NFL player to set himself up for life than Dolphins headquarters in March?
Perennially a paper champion in free agency, the 'Fins recently jettisoned severalexpensive veterans to clear salary-cap space for yet another shopping spree.
"From what I understand, I would not be surprised if they make a pretty big splash," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on Monday's edition of Good Morning Football.
"Maybe a big-time defensive tackle, Brandon Williams would be a name to consider there. Maybe a cornerback. If they can acquire a top-notch one, that was an issue last year as well."
Through a string of front-office shake-ups, the Dolphins have continued to run counter to accepted NFL wisdom that team-building through veteran mercenaries is a fool's errand.
On the heels of a promising 10-6 season, though, executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannebaum can round out a homegrown offensive nucleus with a few strategic additions.
Featuring a talented young wide receiver corps, a tackle-breaking workhorse back (Jay Ajayi), an improving quarterback (Ryan Tannehill) and an overhauled blocking unit, the offense is already playoff-caliber.