Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins noncommittal on Mike Wallace's future

Published: Jan 21, 2015 at 07:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Mike Wallace is the highest paid member of the Miami Dolphins. He's expected to be one of their best players and a team leader, an expectation that was upended when Wallace benched himself during the team's Week 17 loss.

Now the Dolphins aren't committed to continue paying him. Asked Wednesday about Wallace returning to the team, Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey dodged the question.

"We're looking at all things with our players," Hickey said via The Miami Herald.

Will Wallace's behavior in Week 17 be a factor in the team's decision?

"We look at all those things with our players," Hickey said. "Again, it was a disappointing finish, there's no sugarcoating that."

You don't have to be an expert at reading between the lines to know that Wallace's days in Miami are likely numbered. He's not getting support from ownership or the general manager.

If the Dolphins planned on bringing Wallace back, it's easy to say that one of the team's core players is part of the team's plans. On Wednesday, Hickey glowed about Ryan Tannehill's future with the team. Miami doesn't need to tiptoe around Tannehill's status with the team because he's going to be a Miami Dolphin. 

The Dolphins will have to pay $3 million guaranteed money just to make Wallace go away, but letting go of him would create significant cap space -- $6.9 million if he's deemed a post-June 1 cut. With coach Joe Philbin staying put, Wallace seems less likely to get a fresh start with the team.

At this point, we'd be surprised if Wallace doesn't land on our free agents list in the coming months. 

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes the Russell Wilson/Roger Staubach comparison and hands out the first Coach Carousel Awards. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated over role in offense: 'I'm not here just to hang out'

Raiders star Davante Adams has grown frustrated in his lack of involvement in the Las Vegas offense of late, telling reporters on Wednesday that "I'm not here just to hang out."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays Week 7 matchup with ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts

Sunday night's marquee Dolphins-Eagles showdown features a pair of former Alabama teammates: Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy backs Dak Prescott after up-and-down start to 2023 season

Because Dak Prescott hasn't propelled Dallas to a title in his first seven seasons, he's constantly subjected to intense scrutiny. That pressure is not lost on his coach, Mike McCarthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf takes defiant stance regarding penalties: 'I'm not gonna change who I am'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿'s 2023 season has included a couple of touchdowns, an average of 15.3 yards per reception, and enough frustration to land atop coach Pete Carroll's board of penalized Seahawks.
news

Patrick Mahomes invests in Formula One team, 'always looking around' at ownership opportunities

Chiefs stars ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ are leading a new group of investors strategically pouring money into Alpine F1, one of 10 teams participating in the global pinnacle of motorsport.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles agrees with Baker Mayfield: 'We should be pissed off every week'

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is of the belief that a bit of a pissed-off approach would do the Tampa Bay offense some good. And head coach Todd Bowles agrees.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski 'ready' for full-strength Jonathan Taylor: 'We do anticipate that his workload increases'

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know if the Browns will see the Jonathan Taylor of old on Sunday, but his team will be prepared for just that when they face the Colts. 
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs DL Chris Jones' dominant start: 'This is what he's been the last few years, he's grown up before our eyes'

Heading into Week 7 against the Chargers, Chris Jones has posted a sack in each game he's played this year and simultaneously put a smile on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's face. 
news

Jets trading WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

﻿Mecole Hardman﻿'s stay with the Jets never left the gate. Now, he's headed back to the familiar skies of Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman to the Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable for the Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 