Miami Dolphins: Mahi-Mahi Sandwiches and Mango Slaw

Grilled Spiced Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Crispy Onions, Mango Slaw, & Red Pepper Remoulade
By Chef Jeffrey Nimer
Yield: 12 sandwiches
Sandwich Ingredients
3 tbsp. honey
3 tbsp. canola oil
12 4-oz. Fresh mahi-mahi filet
12 1.2-tsp. ground spice mix {cumin, peppercorn, clove, allspice}
12 4-oz. Brioche hamburger buns
12 2-oz. portions Mango Slaw with Cashews and Mint (recipe follows)
11.2 limes, cut in 8 pieces
Crispy Onions
Mango Slaw with Cashews and Mint
Yield: 12 servings
72.3 oz. julienned fresh, ripe, peeled mango
10 oz. Napa cabbage, sliced very thin
21.4 oz. julienned red bell pepper
21.4 oz. julienned red onion
3 tbsp. fresh lime juice
4 tbsp. rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. olive oil
1.4 tsp. salt
1.8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint
3.4 oz. toasted cashews, coarsely chopped
Methods of Preparation:
For the sandwiches:
- Combine honey and oil. Brush. Tablespoon honey mixture and sprinkle teaspoon of spice rub on each piece of fish.
- On clean, well-oiled grill, place fish, oiled side down and grill until minimum internal temperature reaches 145 degrees firm to touch.
- For each order: Slightly grill the bun. Place one piece of fish on heel of roll and top with two ounces mango slaw, lettuce, tomato and crispy onions and spicy Remoulade. Place crown of brioche on sandwich filling to close. Serve immediately with one lime wedge.
For the Mango Slaw with Cashews and Mint
- Toss mango, cabbage, red bell pepper and onion in large bowl.
- In separate bowl, whisk together lime juice, vinegar, honey, oil, salt and red pepper flakes. Pour over slaw and mix well to combine. Top each Mahi Filet.
Enjoy!
