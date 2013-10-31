Miami Dolphins: Mahi-Mahi Sandwiches and Mango Slaw

Published: Oct 31, 2013 at 04:48 AM

Grilled Spiced Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Crispy Onions, Mango Slaw, & Red Pepper Remoulade

 By Chef Jeffrey Nimer

Haute Chefs LA

Yield: 12 sandwiches

Sandwich Ingredients

3 tbsp. honey

3 tbsp. canola oil

12 4-oz. Fresh mahi-mahi filet

12 1.2-tsp. ground spice mix {cumin, peppercorn, clove, allspice}

12 4-oz. Brioche hamburger buns

12 2-oz. portions Mango Slaw with Cashews and Mint (recipe follows)

11.2 limes, cut in 8 pieces

Crispy Onions

Mango Slaw with Cashews and Mint

Yield: 12 servings

72.3 oz. julienned fresh, ripe, peeled mango

10 oz. Napa cabbage, sliced very thin

21.4 oz. julienned red bell pepper

21.4 oz. julienned red onion

3 tbsp. fresh lime juice

4 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. olive oil

1.4 tsp. salt

1.8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

3.4 oz. toasted cashews, coarsely chopped

Methods of Preparation:

For the sandwiches:

  1. Combine honey and oil. Brush. Tablespoon honey mixture and sprinkle teaspoon of spice rub on each piece of fish.
  1. On clean, well-oiled grill, place fish, oiled side down and grill until minimum internal temperature reaches 145 degrees firm to touch.
  1. For each order: Slightly grill the bun. Place one piece of fish on heel of roll and top with two ounces mango slaw, lettuce, tomato and crispy onions and spicy Remoulade. Place crown of brioche on sandwich filling to close. Serve immediately with one lime wedge.

For the Mango Slaw with Cashews and Mint

  1. Toss mango, cabbage, red bell pepper and onion in large bowl.
  1. In separate bowl, whisk together lime juice, vinegar, honey, oil, salt and red pepper flakes. Pour over slaw and mix well to combine. Top each Mahi Filet.

Enjoy!

For more Thursday Night Football gameday recipes, check back to the Dueling Dishes landing page every week and watch NFL AM every Thursday morning!

