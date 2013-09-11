Miami Dolphins' Joe Philbin tries holding practices on Tuesdays

Published: Sep 11, 2013 at 12:20 PM

The NFL requires its teams to give players one day off each week during the season. Traditionally, teams play games on Sundays, get injury treatment with light workouts on Mondays and take Tuesdays off to heal from injuries.

The Palm Beach Post examinedMiami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin's new strategy to give players Thursdays off and practice on Tuesdays.

Philbin said he came up with the idea last season when the Dolphins were preparing for a Thursday night game to be followed nine days later by a Sunday game over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel also looked at Philbin's experiment.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

