Miami Dolphins hire first female full-time nutrionist in pro football

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Sports Illustrated reported that the Miami Dolphins have hired the NFL's first female full-time nutritionist, Mary Ellen Bingham.
- USA Today looked at the personal conduct video programs the NFL has offered to high schools around the country, focusing on the league's first character-based summit for high school football coaches in Orlando.
- In an article intended to provide both information and transparency, NFL.com published an outline of the league's work to date on domestic violence and sexual assault issues.
- ESPN reported that any personal conduct policy voted on during Wednesday's NFL owners meeting likely won't go into effect until the new league year beginning in March.
- The Associated Press reported that Columbia coach Pete Mangurian resigned amid allegations that he forced players to return to games with concussion symptoms.
- The Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig reported that a concussion lawsuit against the state's high school athletics association could end high school football at the state's smaller schools because it would require an on-site physician at all practices and games. The Associated Press provided a similar report.
- The Toronto Star reported that concussion treatment for youths is up 50 percent in the past seven years.
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette featured the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's concussion efforts and how they have grown.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Penn researchers who say a blood test shows promise in diagnosing concussions.
