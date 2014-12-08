Miami Dolphins hire first female full-time nutrionist in pro football

Published: Dec 08, 2014 at 04:34 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • USA Today looked at the personal conduct video programs the NFL has offered to high schools around the country, focusing on the league's first character-based summit for high school football coaches in Orlando.
  • In an article intended to provide both information and transparency, NFL.com published an outline of the league's work to date on domestic violence and sexual assault issues.
  • ESPN reported that any personal conduct policy voted on during Wednesday's NFL owners meeting likely won't go into effect until the new league year beginning in March.
  • The Associated Press reported that Columbia coach Pete Mangurian resigned amid allegations that he forced players to return to games with concussion symptoms.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

