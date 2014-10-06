Miami Dolphins Foundation offers $50,000 grant to Heads Up league

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 05:50 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Dolphins.com reported that the Miami Dolphins Foundation partnered with Doctors Hospital to fund a $50,000 grant program that provides athletic trainers for all games played in the Miami Xtreme Football League, a youth league that participates with the Heads Up Football program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

