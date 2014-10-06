Miami Dolphins Foundation offers $50,000 grant to Heads Up league

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Dolphins.com reported that the Miami Dolphins Foundation partnered with Doctors Hospital to fund a $50,000 grant program that provides athletic trainers for all games played in the Miami Xtreme Football League, a youth league that participates with the Heads Up Football program.
- WREX-TV in Rockford, Ill., reported on how youth leagues in the area are being taught the Heads Up tackling technique.
- WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., reported how Heads Up Football is introducing safer football methods to the city's youth leagues.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor