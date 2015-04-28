Miami Dolphins DE Dion Jordan suspended 1 year

The Miami Dolphins announced that the pass rusher is suspended by the NFL for the 2015 season following another violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.
After Jordan's latest suspension was triggered by a diluted sample, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told that the third-year defender will not appeal his suspension.
Jordan has racked up league-imposed punishments since Miami made the former Oregon star the No. 3 overall pick in 2013. He was suspended without pay for the first four games of last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Jordan was subsequently suspended an additional four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
We now know why Dolphins brass refused to acknowledge Jordan's status with the club during last week's pre-draft news conference. The pass rusher has been a no show at Miami's voluntary workout program.
Jordan has spent the majority of the past two seasons as a situational pass rusher and linebacker in speed packages. Despite just 46 tackles and three sacks over 26 games, he's earned more than $14 million in guaranteed money since the Dolphins swapped the 12th and 42nd overall picks to the Raiders in 2013 in exchange for Oakland's No. 3 selection.
ESPN reported that Miami and Philadelphia were nearing a trade for Jordan. That deal is obviously off the table now and we don't expect another team -- even Chip Kelly's Eagles -- to come calling after a player facing so many pressing questions.
