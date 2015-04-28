Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins DE Dion Jordan suspended 1 year

Published: Apr 28, 2015 at 06:10 AM
Marc Sessler

Dion Jordan's NFL career has taken another turn for the worse.

The Miami Dolphins announced that the pass rusher is suspended by the NFL for the 2015 season following another violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. 

After Jordan's latest suspension was triggered by a diluted sample, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told that the third-year defender will not appeal his suspension.

Jordan has racked up league-imposed punishments since Miami made the former Oregon star the No. 3 overall pick in 2013. He was suspended without pay for the first four games of last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Jordan was subsequently suspended an additional four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

We now know why Dolphins brass refused to acknowledge Jordan's status with the club during last week's pre-draft news conference. The pass rusher has been a no show at Miami's voluntary workout program.

Jordan has spent the majority of the past two seasons as a situational pass rusher and linebacker in speed packages. Despite just 46 tackles and three sacks over 26 games, he's earned more than $14 million in guaranteed money since the Dolphins swapped the 12th and 42nd overall picks to the Raiders in 2013 in exchange for Oakland's No. 3 selection.

ESPN reported that Miami and Philadelphia were nearing a trade for Jordan. That deal is obviously off the table now and we don't expect another team -- even Chip Kelly's Eagles -- to come calling after a player facing so many pressing questions.

