Miami Dolphins' Dawn Aponte added to USA Football board

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
USA Football added five members to its board of directors Thursday, including Miami Dolphins executive vice president Dawn Aponte and Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy.
Also added to the board were director of Louisiana Youth Football Leroy Hollins II, NorthShore University HealthSystems neurological surgeon Dr. Gail L. Rosseau and Cincinnati St. Xavier High School football coach Steve Specht.
They join 10 other individuals, whose roles range from football executive to youth sports leader, to help advise the future of football's governing body.
Aponte was promoted to lead the Dolphins' football administration division 15 months ago. She serves as the club's lead contract negotiator while working with coach Joe Philbin and general manager Jeff Ireland.
Murphy is in his sixth year a president of the Packers. The team has earned four playoff berths, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl title under his direction. He was a co-captain of the Washington Redskins (1980 to 1984) during his playing days.
USA Football is a non-profit company that has members in all 50 states. It's best known for its youth football efforts and for leading the player-safety program known as Heads Up Football.
The current roster for the USA Football board of directors:
- Joe Browne, National Football League
- Tom Cove, Sports & Fitness Industry Association
- Jim Delany, Big Ten Conference
- Bob Gardner, National Federation of State H.S. Assns.
- Roger Goodell, National Football League
- Merril Hoge, Former NFL Player
- Leroy Hollins II, Louisiana Youth Football
- Mark Meana, Fairfax County (Va.) Youth Football League
- Carl Peterson, USA Football Chairman
- Dr. Gail L. Rosseau, NorthShore University HealthSystems
- Steve Specht, Cincinnati St. Xavier High School
- Grant Teaff, American Football Coaches Association
- Mike Wilcox, Wilcox Financial/Wilcox Sports Group