Miami Dolphins claim DT Chris Jones off waivers

Jones who last played for the New England Patriots will stay in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins claimed the defensive tackle off waivers on Monday.
The four-year player missed all of last season due to a calf injury. He started 23 games spanning from 2013-2014 with New England.
The Bowling Green product was a sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2013, but was released in training camp.
Miami's acquisition of Jones will add depth to what looks like a formidable D-line on paper that includes Ndamukong Suh, Cameron Wake and Mario Williams.
Jones has 79 tackles and nine sacks in his career.