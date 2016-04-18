Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins claim DT Chris Jones off waivers

Published: Apr 18, 2016 at 11:31 AM

Defensive tackle Chris Jones' time without a team didn't last too long.

Jones who last played for the New England Patriots will stay in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins claimed the defensive tackle off waivers on Monday.

The four-year player missed all of last season due to a calf injury. He started 23 games spanning from 2013-2014 with New England.

The Bowling Green product was a sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2013, but was released in training camp.

Miami's acquisition of Jones will add depth to what looks like a formidable D-line on paper that includes Ndamukong Suh, Cameron Wake and Mario Williams.

Jones has 79 tackles and nine sacks in his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
news

Buccaneers re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to three-year, $21M contract

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is returning to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million deal. The RB had visited the Patriots on Monday, but is now back with Tom Brady and company.
news

Drew Lock excited for 'fresh start' with Seahawks, ready to compete for starting job

After three roller-coaster seasons in Denver, former second-round pick Drew Lock said he went into the offseason expecting change. Change came in a trade that brought ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ to Denver and shipped Lock and a boatload of other assets back to Seattle, where he's currently the presumptive starter.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on if Tom Brady will play beyond 2022: 'We'll get to that when we get to it'

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked Monday if there's potential for a Tom Brady extension to free up additional salary cap space. The GM let it be known there were plans in the works, but other than that kept said plans close to his vest. 
news

Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened season

The Packers re-signed tight end Robert Tonyan, the team announced Monday. 
news

Matthew Stafford happy 'to do this for a long time' after signing extension with Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the 2021 offseason in search of a reliable upgrade at quarterback, and found it in Matthew Stafford, who helped throw the Rams to their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1999 season. Stafford's extension ensures McVay will enjoy such dependability for years to come.
news

Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Falcons agree to terms with QB Marcus Mariota on two-year, $18.75M deal

On the same day they traded away Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons are signing quarterback ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ to a two-year deal, the team announced. 
news

Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to two-year, $28M deal

New Orleans is re-signing quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL community reacts to Colts' trade with Falcons for QB Matt Ryan

The quarterback carousel kept spinning Monday, as the Colts acquired Matt Ryan. The QB's former teammates in Atlanta, his future teammates in Indianapolis and others around the league reacted to the move.
news

Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 third-round pick

Indianapolis is acquiring veteran QB Matt Ryan from Atlanta for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW