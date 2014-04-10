Miami Dolphins cheerleaders rock out in new lip dub video

For the third year in a row, the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders have released a lip dub video to promote the release of their upcoming calendar. This year, while on location for the calendar shoot in Casa de Campo, a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, the girls filmed a lip dub of a musical mashup of "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey, "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls, "Summer" by Calvin Harris and "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys. The full video is above, and I've higlighted a few of my favorite elements below for a little "analysis," similar to what I did last year when both the Dolphins cheerleaders and the New Orleans Saints cheerleaders covered Taylor Swift's "22." And before you ask, yes, I did get paid to do this.