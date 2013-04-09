Miami Dolphins: Best and worst draft picks

John Bosa and Eric Kumerow -- 1987 (No. 16 overall), 1988 (No. 16 overall)

In the pre-free agency era when NFL teams were built exclusively through the draft, missing on a first-round pick was even more costly than it is today. When Don Shula did it in back-to-back drafts in 1986 and 1987 as he looked to develop a defense to complement the Dolphins' high-flying Dan Marino-led offense, he effectively doomed the franchise to constantly come up short when it counted in the playoffs. Both Bosa and Kumerow were drafted higher than their talent should have dictated, and neither player started a single game during three years as Dolphins. Pundits point to Marino's lack of Super Bowl rings and say he choked in the postseason. The truth is that Shula's poor drafting in Marino's early years led to his status as the eternal bridesmaid. I can't split Bosa and Kumerow, so you'll have to vote on it for me.

» 1987 NFL Draft | 1988 NFL Draft