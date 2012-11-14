Analysis

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Fighting to regain momentum

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 10:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Thursday night's AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins (4-5) and Buffalo Bills (3-6) is shaping up to be something of an elimination game on NFL Network (8:20 p.m. ET). While both teams have been competitive at times this season, a lack of consistency has kept either squad from stringing together enough victories to make a strong push for the division crown. The New England Patriots are firmly entrenched atop the AFC East, so the winner of this game likely will need to build enough momentum to make a run at one of the wild-card berths in the conference.

Given the "win or go home" aura surrounding this matchup, the atmosphere in Ralph Wilson Stadium should reach a fever pitch.

Here are three questions heading into this game:

1) Will the Bills finally unleash C.J. Spiller?

The Bills made Spiller the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft with every intention of using him as their designated playmaker on offense. Spiller got off to a slow start as a pro, but in his third season, he's emerged as one of the most explosive players in the NFL, averaging 8.1 yards per touch and scoring five touchdowns. The Bills, however, have yet to make him the focal point of their offense. With the season now hanging in the balance, it could be time for Chan Gailey to feed Spiller and see if the explosive playmaker can jump-start the Bills' sagging attack. When Spiller has received 11 or more touches this season, he's amassed 100 or more yards from scrimmage; putting the ball in his hands could be part of a winning strategy for the Bills.

2) Will Ryan Tannehill bounce back from his worst performance as a pro?

Tannehill has performed well for the Dolphins as a first-year starter, but his confidence might have been shaken by a rough outing against the Tennessee Titans. In last Sunday's 37-3 loss, Tannehill tossed three interceptions and looked overwhelmed by the combination of pressure and coverage that the Titans threw at him. Occasional struggles are to be expected for the rookie quarterback; how well he responds to them will heavily impact the Dolphins' fledgling playoff hopes. Tannehill could get back on track against a Bills defense that has been shredded repeatedly by pinpoint passers; he must simply trust his reads and make sound decisions with the ball. If Tannehill can move past last week's disappointing performance and continue to be aggressive, he should be able to attack a vulnerable secondary and help the Dolphins score enough points to get out of Buffalo with a hard-earned division win.

3) Can Reggie Bush correct his course?

Before the season started, Bush openly discussed the possibility of leading the NFL in rushing. He appeared to be on his way after totaling 302 rushing yards through the first three weeks, but Bush has dramatically fallen off since suffering an injury in Week 3. Against the Titans, he coughed up his second lost fumble in the past three games, leading to an unexpected -- though likely temporary -- benching. The Dolphins need Bush to re-emerge as an explosive multipurpose threat in the backfield. If Bush can surpass the 100-yard mark in 18-20 carries and add a few receptions in the passing game, the Dolphins could make life difficult for the Bills' defense Thursday night.

Prediction

The beat-down the Dolphins suffered at the hands of the Titans last Sunday overshadowed the fact that Miami had been playing well over the previous month. Against a Bills squad that has struggled to finish off opponents, the Dolphins will get solid performances from Ryan Tannehill and Reggie Bush and get back on track. Their defense is also poised to get after Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick; things could get ugly for the Bills before this one is over.

Dolphins 27, Bills 17

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Tom Brady No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2021 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.
news

Overreactions at halfway point of 2021 NFL season: Cooper Kupp is now elite

Has Cooper Kupp reached a truly special level of proficiency? Is Lamar Jackson on pace for another MVP? Dante Koplowitz-Fleming examines five overreactions from the first half of the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season award predictions at the midpoint: Tom Brady, Kyler Murray among 5 MVP vote-getters

Who will take home NFL MVP? How about Defensive Player of the Year? And which first-year players are poised to claim rookie honors? Midway through the 2021 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cardinals back on top; Chargers, Browns crash new-look top 10

Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings are in disarray heading into Week 10 of the 2021 season, with a major shakeup in the top 10. Who's on top? Who took a plunge?
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Vikings knocking on door of top 10 at midseason

The Vikings are inching closer to a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering another narrow loss. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

NFL's wacky Week 9 full of Sunday surprises: Browns good, Packers bad, Bills ugly

Super Bowl contenders no-showed. Road underdogs won huge divisional games. Simply put, the ninth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season was wacky. Adam Schein assesses the good, the bad and the ugly across the league landscape.
news

Titans answer questions while Rams create them in Tennessee's easy win at Los Angeles

Without Derrick Henry, Tennessee's defense stepped up, creating two early turnovers that led to 14 points in the Titans' 28-16 victory over the Rams. Reporting from Los Angeles, Jim Trotter explores a tale of two contenders.
news

Packers fail to adequately support Jordan Love vs. Chiefs as QB loses first career start

Packers QB Jordan Love was thrust into his first NFL start in a difficult situation vs. the Chiefs. Jeffri Chadiha says Love deserved more support than he received Sunday in Kansas City.
news

Raiders' loss to Giants caps nightmare week in trying season, but 5-3 Las Vegas must move forward

In the wake of a horrific car crash caused by Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders lost to the lowly Giants on Sunday. After a nightmare week in a trying season, Judy Battista writes, Las Vegas must move forward to avoid another unravelling in the stretch run.
news

Ole Miss' Matt Corral vs. Liberty's Malik Willis: Five takeaways from QB prospect showcase

Two of the nation's top quarterback prospects faced off on Saturday with plenty of NFL eyes watching them. Lance Zierlein provides five takeaways on how Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Liberty's Malik Willis fared in the spotlight.
news

Jordan Love's NFL debut a huge test for QB, Packers; do defenses have Justin Herbert figured out?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the huge moment awaiting Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 9. Plus, have defenses figured out how to stop Chargers QB Justin Herbert? Also, what's the key to the Steelers' improvement on offense?
news

Bill Belichick's secret sauce? New England Patriots continue to unearth UDFA gems at cornerback

How do the New England Patriots keep turning undrafted free agents into keepers at the cornerback position? Mike Giardi talks to Bill Belichick and several players about this unique advantage in Foxborough.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW