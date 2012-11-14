Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Fighting to regain momentum

The Bills made Spiller the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft with every intention of using him as their designated playmaker on offense. Spiller got off to a slow start as a pro, but in his third season, he's emerged as one of the most explosive players in the NFL, averaging 8.1 yards per touch and scoring five touchdowns. The Bills, however, have yet to make him the focal point of their offense. With the season now hanging in the balance, it could be time for Chan Gailey to feed Spiller and see if the explosive playmaker can jump-start the Bills' sagging attack. When Spiller has received 11 or more touches this season, he's amassed 100 or more yards from scrimmage; putting the ball in his hands could be part of a winning strategy for the Bills.