Mexico Game Spot

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 12:59 PM
news
For Dwayne Wood, winning Madden Championship Series belt would be 'greatest feeling in the world'
Dwayne Wood -- also known as Cleff The God -- has won plenty as a Madden player, but he's still chasing his first Madden Championship Series belt. Nick Shook talks to Wood about his Madden career and what securing that elusive triumph would mean.
