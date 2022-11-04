Mexico Game Spot

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 12:59 PM
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) limited in Friday's practice, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Dave Butz, two-time Super Bowl champion with Washington, dies at age of 72

All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

news

For Dwayne Wood, winning Madden Championship Series belt would be 'greatest feeling in the world'

Dwayne Wood -- also known as Cleff The God -- has won plenty as a Madden player, but he's still chasing his first Madden Championship Series belt. Nick Shook talks to Wood about his Madden career and what securing that elusive triumph would mean.

