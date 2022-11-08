The NFL returns to Mexico City to see the Arizona Cardinals face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, November 21st at Estadio Azteca! Read below for more information on how to enjoy the game, whether you will be in the stands or tuning in to watch on TV.
Date: Monday, November 21
Time: Gates open at 3:30 PM; Kickoff at 5:15PM (PT)
Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Fans in Mexico: Tune into Televisa and ESPN to watch live!
Fans in the US: Tune into ESPN Deportes and ESPN to watch live!
"Know Before You Go"—Tips for a Great Gameday Experience!
- Handicap seating is available in limited numbers. Advance purchase of these seats is required. Access by elevator and escalator is limited, so please plan accordingly
- Prepare for high altitude –with an elevation of 7,382 feet, Estadio Azteca is 2,000 feet higher than the Denver Bronco's stadium
- Bilingual information booths are in the East and West Plazas of the stadium exterior
- There are seating maps available and bilingual staff in green or grey shirts located throughout the stadium to help you find your seat—it is a local custom to tip stadium ushers who assist you to your seat (a typical tip is $1 or 20-50 pesos)
- It is recommended that you purchase food before heading to your seat as food inside the stadium bowl is limited; NFL sponsored concession stands are inside the stadium security entry
- In-stadium WIFI is available for all fans on the 'Red Corona' network with sign in through a Twitter or Facebook account
- In case of emergency, please evacuate the stadium through the nearest exit and proceed to Acceso Tlalpan or Insurgentes where staff will be there to assist you
Stay Connected:
For exclusive access to all of the NFL fan events in Mexico, register for One Pass by visiting NFL.com/Mexico/OnePass. Download the NFL OnePass app in the app store.
Tag your posts and photos with #NFLMX
Follow @NFLMX on Twitter and Instagram and the NFL on Facebook.
Gameday Fan Fiesta
GAMEDAY FAN FIESTA ATTRACTIONS LIST
Attractions: OP - NFLOnePass Required
Arrive early to the game to enjoy GameDay Fan Fiesta, open from 3:30PM - 6:30PM to ALL fans with a ticket to the game! GameDay Fan Fiesta will feature the Vince Lombardi Trophy, interactive sponsor activities, NFL merchandise, photo opportunities, food trucks, live music and more!
EAST & WEST PLAZAS
(ESP) El cuadro favorito de los fans por Pepsi
(ENG) Pepsi Fan Favorite Photo Frames
(ESP) Ven y tómate una foto con tu familia y amigos en los marcos gigantes de Pepsi.
(ENG) Pepsi brings Giant Photo Frames to life offering fans fun photo opportunities to capture memories with friends and family.
EAST PLAZA ONLY
(ESP) ¡Bienvenido al juego de la NFL en México! Por Menchaca Studio
(ENG) Welcome to NFL Mexico Game - by Menchaca Studio
(ESP) Conoce y toma fotos del balón NFL gigante creado por Menchaca Studio.
(ENG) Take a picture of the giant NFL football developed by Menchaca Studio
(ESP) El set de transmisión de Game Pass OP
(ENG) NFL Game Pass Broadcast Booth OP
(ESP) Demuestra tus habilidades como comentarista y convive con los talentos de NFL Game Pass.
(ENG) Showcase your skills as an NFL broadcaster and hang out with the NFL Game Pass talent.
(ESP & ENG) Wilson OP
(ESP) Compra tu balón oficial en NFL Shop y personalízalo totalmente gratis en nuestro stand.
(ENG) Buy your official football in the NFL Shop and personalize it totally free on the spot.
(ESP & ENG) NFL Mexico Beer Garden
(ESP) Disfruta de una cerveza fría, o dos, en el NFL Mexico Beer Garden.
(ENG) Come on over to the NFL Mexico Beer Garden and enjoy a nice cold beer or two!
(ESP) Banorte presenta a la banda Bronson
(ENG) Banorte presents Band Bronson
(ESP) Disfruta del soft rock en vivo de la banda Bronson presentado por Banorte
(ENG) Enjoy the soft rock experience by Band Bronson, performing live presented by Banorte!
WEST PLAZA ONLY
(ESP) La experiencia 'Orígenes', una colección de la NFL OP
(ENG) Origins Experience OP
(ESP) Conoce la colección exclusiva y limitada de playeras, hoodies, gorras y accesorios, inspirada en la NFL creada por 3 diseñadores mexicanos: Kuxul-Pok, Ay Güey! y Machina
(ENG) Discover the exclusive collection of shirts, hoodies, caps, and accessories inspired by NFL, developed by three top Mexican designers: Kuxul-Pok, Ay Güey! y Machina
Courtyard by Marriott OP
(ESP) En el Courtyard Fan Experience, pon a prueba tus habilidades y participa para ganar increíbles souvenirs.
(ENG) Stop by the Courtyard Fan experience to put your football skills to the test and for a chance to win all your game-day essentials.
(ESP) Banorte presenta al MASTER DJ Víctor Cervantes
(ENG) Banorte presents MASTER DJ Víctor Cervantes
(ESP) Disfruta la música del mexicano Master DJ Víctor Cervantes que Banorte trae para ti.
(ENG) Enjoy the music of local Mexico City Master DJ Víctor Cervantes presented by Banorte.
MI MERCADO PRESENTED BY RUFFLES
(ESP) En Mi Mercado presentado por Ruffles, encuentra tus alimentos y bebidas favoritos, y prepárate para vivir la experiencia
(ENG) Stop by Mi Mercado presented by Ruffles for all your favorite food, drinks and snacks to make the most of your pregame experience.
SOUTH PLAZA ONLY
(ESP & ENG) EA Madden OP
(ESP) Conviértete en la portada oficial del videojuego más popular de la NFL, que esta temporada celebra la leyenda de John Madden.
(ENG) See your face on the cover of the NFL's most popular videogame and celebrate the legend of John Madden!
(ENG) Visa presenta el trofeo Vince Lombardi OP
(ENG) Visa presents The Vince Lombardi Trophy OP
(ESP) Tómate tu foto con el trofeo más prestigiado del deporte cortesía de Visa. Localizado entre las Plazas Sur/Este.
(ENG) Take a photo with the most prestigious trophy in sports presented by Visa! Located between the South/East Plazas.
NORTH, SOUTH, EAST & WEST PLAZAS
Food and Beverage Mercados
(ESP) No te quedes sin visitar los 'Mercados'' en Fan Fiesta, que ofrecen una variedad de opciones celebrando la cultura de México combinada con los auténticos tailgates americanos.
(ENG) Stop by the exciting 'Food Mercados' throughout Fan Fiesta, offering a variety of authentic options celebrating the culture of Mexico as well as American tailgate favorites!
(ESP) Tienda NFL y Kioskos New Era OP
(ENG) NFL Shops and New Era Kiosks OP
(ESP) El lugar ideal para comprar tu jersey, gorra y accesorios de Arizona Cardinals y San Francisco 49ers.
(ENG) The place to purchase your Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers team gear, jerseys, and accessories
(ESP & ENG) Nike Store (EAST PLAZA ONLY) OP
(ESP) ¡Visita la Tienda Nike para vivir la pasión NFL!
(ENG) Visit the Nike Store to stock up on NFL team gear!