EAST & WEST PLAZAS

(ESP) El cuadro favorito de los fans por Pepsi

(ENG) Pepsi Fan Favorite Photo Frames

(ESP) Ven y tómate una foto con tu familia y amigos en los marcos gigantes de Pepsi.

(ENG) Pepsi brings Giant Photo Frames to life offering fans fun photo opportunities to capture memories with friends and family.

EAST PLAZA ONLY

(ESP) ¡Bienvenido al juego de la NFL en México! Por Menchaca Studio

(ENG) Welcome to NFL Mexico Game - by Menchaca Studio

(ESP) Conoce y toma fotos del balón NFL gigante creado por Menchaca Studio.

(ENG) Take a picture of the giant NFL football developed by Menchaca Studio

(ESP) El set de transmisión de Game Pass OP

(ENG) NFL Game Pass Broadcast Booth OP

(ESP) Demuestra tus habilidades como comentarista y convive con los talentos de NFL Game Pass.

(ENG) Showcase your skills as an NFL broadcaster and hang out with the NFL Game Pass talent.

(ESP & ENG) Wilson OP

(ESP) Compra tu balón oficial en NFL Shop y personalízalo totalmente gratis en nuestro stand.

(ENG) Buy your official football in the NFL Shop and personalize it totally free on the spot.

(ESP & ENG) NFL Mexico Beer Garden

(ESP) Disfruta de una cerveza fría, o dos, en el NFL Mexico Beer Garden.

(ENG) Come on over to the NFL Mexico Beer Garden and enjoy a nice cold beer or two!

(ESP) Banorte presenta a la banda Bronson

(ENG) Banorte presents Band Bronson

(ESP) Disfruta del soft rock en vivo de la banda Bronson presentado por Banorte

(ENG) Enjoy the soft rock experience by Band Bronson, performing live presented by Banorte!

WEST PLAZA ONLY

(ESP) La experiencia 'Orígenes', una colección de la NFL OP

(ENG) Origins Experience OP

(ESP) Conoce la colección exclusiva y limitada de playeras, hoodies, gorras y accesorios, inspirada en la NFL creada por 3 diseñadores mexicanos: Kuxul-Pok, Ay Güey! y Machina

(ENG) Discover the exclusive collection of shirts, hoodies, caps, and accessories inspired by NFL, developed by three top Mexican designers: Kuxul-Pok, Ay Güey! y Machina

Courtyard by Marriott OP

(ESP) En el Courtyard Fan Experience, pon a prueba tus habilidades y participa para ganar increíbles souvenirs.

(ENG) Stop by the Courtyard Fan experience to put your football skills to the test and for a chance to win all your game-day essentials.

(ESP) Banorte presenta al MASTER DJ Víctor Cervantes

(ENG) Banorte presents MASTER DJ Víctor Cervantes

(ESP) Disfruta la música del mexicano Master DJ Víctor Cervantes que Banorte trae para ti.

(ENG) Enjoy the music of local Mexico City Master DJ Víctor Cervantes presented by Banorte.

MI MERCADO PRESENTED BY RUFFLES

(ESP) En Mi Mercado presentado por Ruffles, encuentra tus alimentos y bebidas favoritos, y prepárate para vivir la experiencia

(ENG) Stop by Mi Mercado presented by Ruffles for all your favorite food, drinks and snacks to make the most of your pregame experience.

SOUTH PLAZA ONLY

(ESP & ENG) EA Madden OP

(ESP) Conviértete en la portada oficial del videojuego más popular de la NFL, que esta temporada celebra la leyenda de John Madden.

(ENG) See your face on the cover of the NFL's most popular videogame and celebrate the legend of John Madden!

(ENG) Visa presenta el trofeo Vince Lombardi OP

(ENG) Visa presents The Vince Lombardi Trophy OP

(ESP) Tómate tu foto con el trofeo más prestigiado del deporte cortesía de Visa. Localizado entre las Plazas Sur/Este.

(ENG) Take a photo with the most prestigious trophy in sports presented by Visa! Located between the South/East Plazas.

NORTH, SOUTH, EAST & WEST PLAZAS

Food and Beverage Mercados

(ESP) No te quedes sin visitar los 'Mercados'' en Fan Fiesta, que ofrecen una variedad de opciones celebrando la cultura de México combinada con los auténticos tailgates americanos.

(ENG) Stop by the exciting 'Food Mercados' throughout Fan Fiesta, offering a variety of authentic options celebrating the culture of Mexico as well as American tailgate favorites!

(ESP) Tienda NFL y Kioskos New Era OP

(ENG) NFL Shops and New Era Kiosks OP

(ESP) El lugar ideal para comprar tu jersey, gorra y accesorios de Arizona Cardinals y San Francisco 49ers.

(ENG) The place to purchase your Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers team gear, jerseys, and accessories

(ESP & ENG) Nike Store (EAST PLAZA ONLY) OP

(ESP) ¡Visita la Tienda Nike para vivir la pasión NFL!