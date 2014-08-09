Mettenberger rallies Titans past Packers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jackie Battle scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 5:02 left, and the Titans rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers 20-16 Saturday night in Ken Whisenhunt's coaching debut in Tennessee.
Rookie Zach Mettenberger made up for two turnovers in the fourth quarter by completing all three passes for 71 yards to set up Battle's go-ahead touchdown for Tennessee's first lead in a preseason opener played mostly in a pouring rain.
With quarterbacks having trouble holding onto the ball, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy had to feel good about his pregame decision to scratch not only Aaron Rodgers but also Eddie Lacy along with eight other Packers.
Davante Adams fumbled a punt in the first quarter that led to the Titans' first touchdown, a 13-yard run by Shonn Greene who's had two arthroscopic surgeries in the past year. Rookie Bishop Sankey caught a 5-yard TD pass from Charlie Whitehurst.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press