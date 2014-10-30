Around the NFL

Mettenberger more pro-ready than young Big Ben?

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 12:45 AM

Zach Mettenberger came away from his first start (a loss to the Texans) with positive vibes, but Titans wide receiver Nate Washington took it to another level.

Washington, who played with Ben Roethlisberger early in the quarterback's career, said that Mettenberger was more pro-ready than Big Ben was.

"I will comment and say that I don't think Ben coming in is the same as Zach Mettenberger," Washington told reporters on Wednesday. "At this stage he's at now, I think Zach understands the NFL a little more than maybe Ben did at that time, but the thing that Ben had at that time that was maybe a little more beneficial was he had an outstanding running game."

Washington's subtle poke at the running game aside, he raises an interesting question. Mettenberger was one of the most mysterious quarterbacks coming out of the draft, with some scouts still insisting he was worthy of a high-round grade. The Titans nabbed him in the sixth round and are trying to figure out if those scouts were right.

If he looks anything like Big Ben, though, they should be OK.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the league at the midway point and previews Saints-Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
news

Week 8 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers announce new headquarters, training facility in El Segundo

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Monday that the club has reached an agreement to build a new corporate headquarters and training facility.
news

Giants WRs Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard active vs. Chiefs

With the offense already depleted by the continued absence of running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, the New York Giants got a lift before Monday night's kickoff as rookie receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and wideout ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ are active. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at practice Thursday

 Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott should be a "full go" for Thursday's practice. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger 

Almost a month after undergoing finger surgery, Russell Wilson announced on Monday an important step on his road to recovery.

news

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro RB is signing to the Titans' practice squad, Ian Rapoport reports. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffers 'non-life-threatening' injury from stray bullet

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury from a stray bullet, the team announced. The second-year LB was struck in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday in Cleveland. 
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered torn ACL, MCL damage vs. Bucs, will miss remainder of season

Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos trade star LB Von Miller to Rams for two 2022 NFL Draft picks

Von Miller's storied tenure with the Broncos is over. Denver has traded the star linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams, James Palmer reports.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter suffered torn pec, out for rest of season

The Minnesota Vikings fear pass rusher Danielle Hunter could miss the remainder of the 2021 season after potentially suffering a torn pectoral muscle Sunday night vs. the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW