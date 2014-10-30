Mettenberger more pro-ready than young Big Ben?

Zach Mettenberger came away from his first start (a loss to the Texans) with positive vibes, but Titans wide receiver Nate Washington took it to another level.
Washington, who played with Ben Roethlisberger early in the quarterback's career, said that Mettenberger was more pro-ready than Big Ben was.
"I will comment and say that I don't think Ben coming in is the same as Zach Mettenberger," Washington told reporters on Wednesday. "At this stage he's at now, I think Zach understands the NFL a little more than maybe Ben did at that time, but the thing that Ben had at that time that was maybe a little more beneficial was he had an outstanding running game."
Washington's subtle poke at the running game aside, he raises an interesting question. Mettenberger was one of the most mysterious quarterbacks coming out of the draft, with some scouts still insisting he was worthy of a high-round grade. The Titans nabbed him in the sixth round and are trying to figure out if those scouts were right.
