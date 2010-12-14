Metrodome won't be ready; Vikes-Bears to be played at TCF

"The NFL supports the plan to play Monday night's game at TCF Bank Stadium but is currently ensuring viability of this plan," the Vikings said in a statement released Wednesday. "At the same time, the Vikings and the University of Minnesota are diligently working through all of the issues associated with moving a game such as tickets, parking, and operations. The organization is working to accommodate our fans' questions, and we will continue to inform them on this fluid situation as soon as more information is available."