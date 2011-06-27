MetLife Stadium? Jets, Giants' home might be called just that

Published: Jun 27, 2011 at 10:16 AM

New Meadowlands Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants, soon might have a new name.

Insurance giant MetLife is in "very advanced but not complete" talks with New York's NFL teams about acquiring the naming rights to the stadium, *Sports Business Daily* reported Monday.

Neither team nor MetLife, which is based in New York, would comment on the report when asked by The Associated Press. The deal would be worth between $17 million and $18 million annually, according to Sports Business Daily.

New Meadowlands Stadium is a $1.6 billion facility that was privately built in East Rutherford, N.J., and is co-owned by the Jets and Giants, who began play there last year. The stadium also will be the site of the 2014 Super Bowl.

MetLife currently pays about $7 million annually to be one of four cornerstone sponsors for the stadium. It would drop that position if it acquired the naming rights, opening a sponsorship for another company. The other cornerstone partners are Verizon, Anheuser-Busch and PepsiCo.

If the deal is finalized, MetLife would join Progressive (Cleveland Indians) and Farmers (Los Angeles' planned NFL stadium) as insurance brands with sports venue naming rights, according to Sports Business Daily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup happy to be '1,000 leaps forward' from last year at this time

The Dallas Cowboys' big-ticket offensive addition was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but they stand to receive just as big a boost from Michael Gallup's return to full health. 
news

OC Ben Johnson: Lions could use RB Jahmyr Gibbs in ways that 'people don't quite think we might'

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was already expected to provide another wrinkle or two to Detroit's attack. Then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to add another layer of intrigue on Saturday.
news

Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added.
news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb has chance to 'fly around and cause havoc' in return to Vic Fangio's defense

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's restoration to the sideline after a one-year hiatus also restored his working relationship with Bradley Chubb -- and the two-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about what their reunion can achieve. 