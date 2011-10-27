Metal detectors will soon be phased in at all NFL stadiums

NEW YORK -- Security personnel at NFL games will begin using hand-held metal detectors as part of the screening process before fans enter the stadiums.
Beginning Nov. 20, the detectors will be used at stadium gates because "we are always striving for ways to improve our security procedures at all of our stadiums," an NFL spokesman said.
The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns already have used them this season. The league has done so at every Super Bowl since 2002 in New Orleans.
In addition to fans, media and working personnel will be subject to the screenings, which will be phased in "so they will not necessarily be immediately used at every gate," the spokesman added.
